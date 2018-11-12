fbpx

Back
﻿

7-year-old girl in The Philippines had an insanely lavish Disney Princess-themed birthday party

Whoa.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 12, 2018 @ 10:38 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Most seven-year-olds have birthdays that involve a few friends, some cake, and loads of presents.

Which is awesome enough as it is.

This girl’s parents though, upped the ante up by quite a bit.

Isabella celebrated her 7th birthday in magical Disney splendour.

The photos were taken and uploaded by Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings, a digital photo and video services company, and uploaded November 4.

Here are some of the photos.

Disney Princesses

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings

Candelabra, chandeliers and decor

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings

The Cinderella-themed party also featured some cute little details from the movie, such as mice — who are friends of the princess — on the table.

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings

The cake was amazing too.

The Dress

And the most Princess thing you can get, a ballgown and tiara.

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings
Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings

All her friends dressed up as well.

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings

All in all, Isabella seemed quite happy with her birthday.

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings

Here’s the video of the entire thing.

Reactions

The princess themed party has gone massively viral, with over 100,000 shares in just a week.

Some of the users, however, have criticised the lavishness of the proceedings.

Some gave a little context as to why a 7th birthday might be culturally important.

Cool.

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

NUS study: HDB resale prices depreciate less than private freehold properties after 30 years

The HDB flat might be a pretty good investment after all.

February 14, 12:03 am

Senior Minister of State Edwin Tong calls convicted conman Mikhy Farrera Brochez a 'pathological liar'

The doctor who treated Brochez in prison also criticised the American for his allegations.

February 13, 11:44 pm

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson & Samuel L. Jackson in S'pore, hanging out at Joo Chiat & Ion Orchard

Hope they have a marvellous time here.

February 13, 11:31 pm

American HIV leaker claims he was gang raped in prison, S'pore police calls him 'pathological liar'

He further alleged that the gang-rape was also how he contracted HIV.

February 13, 09:05 pm

Singapore Art Museum buildings to undergo renovation soon, but not before an epic party

Party at SAM on Feb. 16 to 17, 2019.

February 13, 08:03 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close