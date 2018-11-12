7-year-old girl in The Philippines had an insanely lavish Disney Princess-themed birthday party

Most seven-year-olds have birthdays that involve a few friends, some cake, and loads of presents.

Which is awesome enough as it is.

This girl’s parents though, upped the ante up by quite a bit.

Advertisement

Isabella celebrated her 7th birthday in magical Disney splendour.

The photos were taken and uploaded by Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings, a digital photo and video services company, and uploaded November 4.

Here are some of the photos.

Disney Princesses

Advertisement

Candelabra, chandeliers and decor

The Cinderella-themed party also featured some cute little details from the movie, such as mice — who are friends of the princess — on the table.

The cake was amazing too.

The Dress

And the most Princess thing you can get, a ballgown and tiara.

Advertisement

All her friends dressed up as well.

All in all, Isabella seemed quite happy with her birthday.

Here’s the video of the entire thing.

Advertisement

Reactions

The princess themed party has gone massively viral, with over 100,000 shares in just a week.

Some of the users, however, have criticised the lavishness of the proceedings.

Some gave a little context as to why a 7th birthday might be culturally important.

Cool.

Advertisement

Image from Nice Print Photography & Exige Weddings