MSF in touch & providing assistance to old lady who asked for chicken rice at Clementi Food Centre

Sometimes, it’s easier to turn away from those in need than to offer assistance.

And that was what Claris Ortega said she initially did when she first saw an elderly woman, looking hungrily at leftover scraps in Clementi Food Centre.

In a Facebook post on Nov. 22, Ortega described the woman to be wearing a polo tee and denim trousers that “looked like they aged along with her”, and was pushing a trolley of cardboard boxes with a raffia string tied around her waist.

Ortega said she had just finished dinner of chicken rice, black carrot cake and cheng teng (a Chinese dessert).

Out of shyness, however, she did not approach the elderly woman.

“She hung around for a bit and walked away. My heart sank [and] I wanted to kick myself for not approaching her when I had the chance. I admit, I was afraid I was overthinking. What if I went up to her and offered to buy her a meal and was told off by her.”

One packet of chicken rice

By chance, however, the elderly woman did another round and returned to the same spot.

But before Ortega could say anything, the older woman asked her in Cantonese for a packet of chicken rice.

Ortega agreed, and even offered to buy her two packets instead of one.

But the older woman declined the offer, and insisted on just one serving.

Ortega wrote that the encounter ” really broke [her] heart”:

“She [the elderly woman] had every opportunity to make use of my kindness but she didn’t. All she wanted was one packet of chicken rice.”

Pass the kindness on

In the end, Ortega added all she could in one packet of chicken rice, and gave the woman some bread for the next day.

She said she hopes to remind everyone about the importance of kindness and compassion, as well as to look out for the elderly woman in the Clementi central area.

Here’s her original post:

MSF in touch with old lady “for some time”

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, Nov. 26, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) thanked Ortega for her kindness and public spiritedness.

It added that its representatives have been in touch with the elderly woman, given a pseudonym (Mdm Tan) by them, and her family for some time.

According to MSF, Tan is the sole owner of a HDB flat, where she is living with some of her children.

Her children and grandchildren are also, according to the ministry, involved in providing “care and support” for her, and Tan additionally receives pension and Silver Support Scheme payouts from the government.

If you see anyone in need, however, you may reach out to MSF at their ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000, approach the nearest social service office (www.msf.gov.sg/ssolocator), or Family Service Centre (www.msf.gov.sg/fsclocator).

MSF’s post:

Top image from Claris Ortega/Facebook