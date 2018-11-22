fbpx

11 MRT stations along North-South & East-West lines to close at 11pm between Nov. 30 & Dec. 15

Either people won't stay out or private hire vehicle drivers rejoice.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2018 @ 11:31 pm

A total of 12 MRT stations along the East-West Line (EWL) and North-South Line (NSL) will close earlier at about 11pm every Friday and Saturday between Nov. 30 and Dec. 15.

The five EWL stations are:

Dover,
Clementi,
Jurong East,
Chinese Garden and
Lakeside

The seven NSL stations are:

Marsiling,
Kranji,
Yew Tee,
Choa Chu Kang,
Bukit Gombak and
Bukit Batok

Dotted lines indicate stations affected by planned closures on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15:

Shuttle bus services available

During the planned closures from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15, there will be shuttle bus services for affected commuters.

They will stop at designated bus stops near the MRT stations.

Train services on the EWL between Queenstown and Buona Vista MRT stations will operate as a bi-directional shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes.

To maintain connectivity for commuters during these early closures, Shuttle Bus Services 2 and 4 will ply along the affected sectors.

Express 17, a bi-directional point-to-point bus service between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang MRT Stations, will be provided to connect commuters to the Downtown Line.

From 30 Nov to 15 Dec 2018

Service Area

Service Interval

Shuttle 2

Between Boon Lay and Buona Vista (Both directions)

2 – 10 minutes

Shuttle 4

Between Jurong East and Woodlands (Both directions)

2 – 10 minutes

Express 17

Between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang (Both directions)

10 – 15 minutes

SMRT said: “This arrangement allows train services to continue between these stations using a single track, while facilitating the turn-around of trains for the rest of the EWL.”

The closing of sections of the MRT lines earlier over the past year has been to facilitate the renewal of the power supply system.

It will continue until it is completed by early 2020s.

January 2019

In January 2019, train services on the EWL at City Hall MRT station will end earlier at 11.30pm on the first two Fridays and Saturdays of the month for maintenance work to be carried out.

Dotted lines indicate stations affected by planned closures on Fridays and Saturdays from Jan. 4 to 12:

During this time, train services on the EWL between Outram Park and Raffles Place MRT stations will operate as a bi-directional shuttle with longer service intervals of up to 12 minutes as well.

NSL services at City Hall MRT will operate as usual.

Shuttle Bus Service 6 will be available for commuters to travel between these stations as there will be no train services on the EWL between Raffles Place and Bugis MRT stations from 11.30pm on the affected dates:

From Jan. 4 to

12, 2019

Service Area

Service Interval

Shuttle 6

Between Raffles Place and Bugis (Both directions)

2 – 10 minutes

Check with SMRT on the affected days

Commuters are advised to check for station-specific timings at affected MRT stations, or on SMRT Trains’ website and social media platforms to plan their journeys ahead, SMRT said.

This is so as the timing of the last trains departing each station during the planned closures will vary.

