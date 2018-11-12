Woman confronts man she claims was sneakily filming her on MRT North East Line train

A woman has taken to Facebook to call out a man who allegedly filmed her without her consent while on the MRT train.

She said she resorted to putting up a post about her experience after the police told her there was insufficient evidence to take further action.

What her post claimed

In a Nov. 11 Facebook post, which included a photo of the alleged voyeur, the woman said the incident occurred on the North East Line train on Friday, Nov. 10 at about 9.20am.

The woman said she sensed she was being stared at when the train was travelling between Serangoon and Kovan stations in the direction of Punggol.

When she looked up, she saw a man, who she claims is a foreigner, sitting opposite from her on the reserved seat, three seats away.

The back of his phone was pointing in her direction and the woman construed that he had allegedly filmed her.

The woman claimed that she saw the video on his phone via “the reflections behind him”.

What she saw

The woman said she recognised the video recording was of her as the woman on screen could be seen in the same outfit as her:

First was a pair of legs wearing stocking (l was wearing a pair of black stockings with my usual office wear), then goes up those legs, then stop awhile near the skirt area, then up and up until I see my own face reflected on his phone.

Agitated by what she saw, she stood up and confronted the man.

The man then put his phone into his bag.

She reached out to grab the phone from him, and in the process, cut her palm on the phone’s casing, which drew blood.

Male commuters intervene

Another male commuter seated beside the man urged the alleged voyeur to hand over his phone to the woman to show that he did not make any recordings of her.

However, when he eventually did, the woman did not find any photos or videos. She claimed in her post they were deleted.

Another male commuter then intervened and encouraged the woman to take a photo of the man who allegedly filmed her and make a police report.

The man who was confronted then responded in Mandarin to the woman to not “scold him” as he would “get scared”.

The male commuter who intervened then got off the train with the woman and reported the matter to the MRT control station.

The police was then contacted.

The male commuter who intervened, accompanied the woman and provided his contact details to serve as a witness to the incident before leaving.

The woman claimed the police then told her there was insufficient evidence to take further action and the report was noted as a “request for police assistance”.

Calling out the man

The woman ended her post by calling for women to be respected and encouraging those who experienced something similar to come forward and report such matters to the police.

She also urged people to share the post to shame the man who she accuses of taking her video without her consent.

Reactions

The Facebook post by the woman has since been shared more than 1,600 times.

But not everyone is convinced she has a case, with some calling the woman out for shaming and defaming the man:

This resulted in others defending the woman:

The woman who wrote the post said her conscience is clear:

The same person who called out the woman elaborated further why she should not have shared the man’s photo:

However, the more toxic comments went beyond calling out the woman’s post by claiming it is okay for her to be filmed:

Another woman appeared to call out the post as well:

The real issue is that such cases can be tricky even with proof:

This is the woman’s full post: