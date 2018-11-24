National Council of Churches says Orchard Road Disney Christmas light-up ‘particularly disappointing’

The Disney Christmas light-up along Orchard Road in 2018 is one bright affair meant to bring on the festive cheer.

But it seems like not everyone is happy with it.

No meaningful connection

The National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) expressed disappointment that this year’s light-up has “no meaningful connection” to the season of Christmas.

The organisation registered their displeasure in a letter penned to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Christmas, NCCS wrote, is a festival that “commemorates the incarnation and birth of… Jesus Christ”.

This essence of Christmas is “buried under… (an) extensive and sophisticated brand promotion exercise”, said the council, which also questioned if Disney characters should be the “sole focus” of a Christian festival.

Other religious holidays less secular

NCCS also expressed concern that Christmas in Singapore is increasingly secular and commercialised despite being a religious festival.

Comparing Christmas to other religious holidays in Singapore such as Vesak Day and Hari Raya Puasa, the council noted that those festivals are carried out with much less commercialisation.

“We are not against the use of Disney characters per se, but we wonder if they should be the sole focus of what is essentially a Christian festival,” NCCS said.

In light of STB’s three-year partnership with Disney, the council requested that the tourism board takes into consideration its views when planning subsequent Christmas celebrations.

The letter was signed by Reverend Ngoei Foong Nghian, the general secretary of NCCS.

You can read the full letter here:

