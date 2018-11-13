MRT staff in stations with metal detectors & X-ray scanners are looking out for these prohibited items
The current signages are at Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Little India, and Yishun MRT stations.
If you haven’t heard, selected MRT stations now have metal detectors and x-ray scanners.
LTA to trial metal detectors & X-ray scanners at MRT stations from Nov. 12, 2018 – May 2019
Here’s what they look like.
To combat fears from passengers that they might get their commute disrupted or unnecessarily prolonged, LTA has put forth a nifty video exposing this “fake news”.
Basically LTA reiterated that the checks will be a mere evolution of the current random checks, so most commuters will not be affected.
Signage
They’ve even set up some signages highlighting the items that are prohibited on MRT trains.
In case you can’t see it, these are the items on the list.
Ammunition
- Empty cartridges
- Live bullets
- Ornaments made from empty cartridges
- Bullet-shaped lighters
- Grenade-shaped lighters
Armaments
- Firearms
- Stun guns
- Replica guns
- Antique guns
- Gun-shaped lighters
- Flare guns
Martial arts equipment
- Knuckle duster
- Nanchaku (Nunchuku?)
- Ninja shoku
- Ninja star
- Truncheon
Miscellaneous
- Flick knife
- Butterfly knife
- Handcuffs
- Pepper/ mace spray
- Catapult
- Crossbow
- Firecrackers
- Metal pipes or shaper stakes
- Metal chain with or without attachment to weight
- Taser
- Bombs (items with wires attached/ plasticine-like with oily feel and easily moldable)
The signage will be placed in all stations where the exercise is taking place, and the list is based on items Singapore prohibits.
There are some iffy parts about the signage as well, such as the catapults.
Catapults are pretty self-explanatory.
A bit hard to sneak in the train.
Perhaps a clearer idea can be gleaned from the list of items the police prohibits.
Specifically this.
Phew.
