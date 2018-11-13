MRT staff in stations with metal detectors & X-ray scanners are looking out for these prohibited items

If you haven’t heard, selected MRT stations now have metal detectors and x-ray scanners.

The detectors and machines are currently at Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Little India, and Yishun MRT stations.

Here’s what they look like.

To combat fears from passengers that they might get their commute disrupted or unnecessarily prolonged, LTA has put forth a nifty video exposing this “fake news”.

Basically LTA reiterated that the checks will be a mere evolution of the current random checks, so most commuters will not be affected.

Signage

They’ve even set up some signages highlighting the items that are prohibited on MRT trains.

In case you can’t see it, these are the items on the list.

Ammunition

Empty cartridges Live bullets Ornaments made from empty cartridges Bullet-shaped lighters Grenade-shaped lighters

Armaments

Firearms Stun guns Replica guns Antique guns Gun-shaped lighters Flare guns

Martial arts equipment

Knuckle duster Nanchaku (Nunchuku?) Ninja shoku Ninja star Truncheon

Miscellaneous

Flick knife Butterfly knife Handcuffs Pepper/ mace spray Catapult Crossbow Firecrackers Metal pipes or shaper stakes Metal chain with or without attachment to weight Taser Bombs (items with wires attached/ plasticine-like with oily feel and easily moldable)

The signage will be placed in all stations where the exercise is taking place, and the list is based on items Singapore prohibits.

There are some iffy parts about the signage as well, such as the catapults.

Catapults are pretty self-explanatory.

A bit hard to sneak in the train.

Perhaps a clearer idea can be gleaned from the list of items the police prohibits.

Specifically this.

Phew.

Image from Shafiq Rahman and Bryan Lim