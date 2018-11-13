fbpx

MRT staff in stations with metal detectors & X-ray scanners are looking out for these prohibited items

The current signages are at Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Little India, and Yishun MRT stations.

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 13, 2018 @ 01:58 pm

If you haven’t heard, selected MRT stations now have metal detectors and x-ray scanners.

LTA to trial metal detectors & X-ray scanners at MRT stations from Nov. 12, 2018 – May 2019

The detectors and machines are currently at Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Panjang, Little India, and Yishun MRT stations.

Here’s what they look like.

Image taken by Guan Zhen
Image taken by Guan Zhen

To combat fears from passengers that they might get their commute disrupted or unnecessarily prolonged, LTA has put forth a nifty video exposing this “fake news”.

Screenshot from LTA

Basically LTA reiterated that the checks will be a mere evolution of the current random checks, so most commuters will not be affected.

Signage

They’ve even set up some signages highlighting the items that are prohibited on MRT trains.

Image from Shafiq Rahman

In case you can’t see it, these are the items on the list.

Ammunition

  1. Empty cartridges
  2. Live bullets
  3. Ornaments made from empty cartridges
  4. Bullet-shaped lighters
  5. Grenade-shaped lighters

Armaments

  1. Firearms
  2. Stun guns
  3. Replica guns
  4. Antique guns
  5. Gun-shaped lighters
  6. Flare guns

Martial arts equipment

  1. Knuckle duster
  2. Nanchaku (Nunchuku?)
  3. Ninja shoku
  4. Ninja star
  5. Truncheon

Miscellaneous

  1. Flick knife
  2. Butterfly knife
  3. Handcuffs
  4. Pepper/ mace spray
  5. Catapult
  6. Crossbow
  7. Firecrackers
  8. Metal pipes or shaper stakes
  9. Metal chain with or without attachment to weight
  10. Taser
  11. Bombs (items with wires attached/ plasticine-like with oily feel and easily moldable)

The signage will be placed in all stations where the exercise is taking place, and the list is based on items Singapore prohibits.

There are some iffy parts about the signage as well, such as the catapults.

Catapults are pretty self-explanatory.

Image from Wikipedia

A bit hard to sneak in the train.

Perhaps a clearer idea can be gleaned from the list of items the police prohibits.

Specifically this.

Phew.

Image from Shafiq Rahman and Bryan Lim

