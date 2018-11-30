Miss Universe Japan’s 2018 national costume is Sailor Moon uniform

Yuumi Kato, 22, is Miss Universe Japan.

She was crowned Miss Universe Japan 2018 at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo in March.

The Nagoya-born Kato represented Mie for the national pageant.

Raised in Malaysia

Kato is a young model, actress and reporter, who was raised by her parents in Malaysia from five to 13 years old.

As a result of living abroad, she is fluent in Japanese, English, Chinese and Malay.

She has also studied the art of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony.

Anime influence

On Nov. 19, Kato debuted her national costume at a press event in Tokyo after months of preparation for the Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in Bangkok on Dec. 17.

To everyone’s surprise, Kato showed up as Sailor Moon, a costume she will don at the Miss Universe finals.

For the night of the competition itself, she will be completing a transformation sequence on stage as well.

Kato will step out as a kunoichi, or female ninja, before turning around to reveal herself as Sailor Moon.

She cosplayed down the catwalk at the Tokyo event and the audience gave her an enthusiastic applause.

Beloved character

The national costume worn by contestants at the Miss Universe event proper should “incorporate various ideas based on their own culture and traditions“, according to rules spelt out by the organisers.

Kato said of her female ninja and Sailor Moon get-up: “I’m honored to be able to appear on stage as Sailor Moon, a character who’s been loved not only in Japan, but around the world for over 25 years.”

Team responsible

The team responsible for this anime costume are:

• National Director of Miss Universe Japan, Hiroko Mima (pictured below standing to the right of Kato in the long dress that touches the floor)

• Famed makeup artist and Buddhist monk Kodo Nishimura (pictured below standing to the far right of Kato)

• Designer of the dress, Kioi Akiyama (below left)

• Hairstylist, Sunao Akiyama (below right)

Showcase “cool Japan”

Following her costume debut, director Mima explained that the decision to dress Kato as an anime character was part of a desire to showcase “cool Japan” and the local cosplay culture to the world.

Once the decision to cosplay at Miss Universe was made, makeup artist, Kodo, who is also the Buddhist monk and self-confessed Sailor Moon fan, made the suggestion to Mima that Miss Universe Japan transforms into Sailor Moon.

The Sailor Moon outfit is a break from tradition.

Japanese contestants often show up in the kimono.

At the 67th Miss Universe, Kato will probably have no problems standing out among the contestants from 92 other countries.

Meanwhile in Singapore

