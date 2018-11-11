fbpx

Back
﻿

S’poreans in shock & awe after lady posts S$1,754 dinner bill at restaurant, including S$20 mineral water

Water's up with that?

Nyi Nyi Thet | November 11, 2018 @ 07:11 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Recently this image by Facebook user Serene Lee went viral.

Image by Serene Lee

It has over 1,000 shares as of Sunday evening, Nov. 11, and to be clear, it was just the picture of the receipt that was shared, not her entire post as a whole (a fact that will be important to this story later).

Here is a breakdown of her meal.

3 Omakase dinner: S$1,350 (S$450 each)

3 Mineral water: S$60 (S$20 each)

1 Ume-Komachi: (A type of cocktail) S$23

1 California Collin (Gin): S$23

1 Gentle Sea Breeze (Cocktail): S$15

1 Moscow Mule (Mocktail): S$20

Shock and awe

This receipt prompted a collective gasp from those who shared the image.

With some marvelling at the price of the food.

Most specifically, for the price of water.

Although one did provide some context to that receipt.

Michellin prices

The last commenter was absolutely right.

The receipt was for a meal at Waku Ghin.

Which is a super atas two Michelin starred restaurant over at Marina Bay Sands.

Omakase is basically where you let the chef choose the dishes of your meal.

The S$450 Omakase on the bill was a 10-course meal.

Lim actually posted what appears to be a menu showcasing the meal as well.

Image from Lee’s Facebook

Here are some of the food off that menu posted by Lee herself.

Image from Lee’s Facebook

Image from Lee’s Facebook

And fun fact: Lee didn’t even post the receipt as a complaint about the pricing.

In fact, it was just a random image from her Waku Ghin Facebook post.

If anything, Lee seemed to be more than aware of the price point when she chose to dine there.

A rare treat for herself, well deserved.

Which leaves just one question.

We called Waku Ghin to see if it was some sort of longevity water or something.

It turns out it’s just for free-flow water.

Ok.

Totally unrelated story

Every burger on the Burger King menu, ranked

Images collated from Lee’s Facebook

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tampines Ave 7 accident video shows prime mover making discretionary right turn into Go-Ahead bus' way

Right turns are dangerous.

February 13, 06:13 pm

Top 5 affordable eateries in S'pore to eat at alone on Valentine's Day 2019

These are semi-serious recommendations.

February 13, 06:00 pm

Manchester United coming to S'pore for International Champions Cup in late July

Their last visit was almost 20 years ago.

February 13, 05:46 pm

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong's statement on HIV Registry leak met with negative online reactions

Gan may want to stay off the internet for a while.

February 13, 05:32 pm

30,000kg of critically-endangered pangolins & scales seized in Sabah, Malaysia

Largest seizure in Malaysia so far.

February 13, 04:41 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close