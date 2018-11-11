S’poreans in shock & awe after lady posts S$1,754 dinner bill at restaurant, including S$20 mineral water

Recently this image by Facebook user Serene Lee went viral.

It has over 1,000 shares as of Sunday evening, Nov. 11, and to be clear, it was just the picture of the receipt that was shared, not her entire post as a whole (a fact that will be important to this story later).

Here is a breakdown of her meal.

3 Omakase dinner: S$1,350 (S$450 each)

3 Mineral water: S$60 (S$20 each)

1 Ume-Komachi: (A type of cocktail) S$23

1 California Collin (Gin): S$23

1 Gentle Sea Breeze (Cocktail): S$15

1 Moscow Mule (Mocktail): S$20

Shock and awe

This receipt prompted a collective gasp from those who shared the image.

With some marvelling at the price of the food.

Most specifically, for the price of water.

Although one did provide some context to that receipt.

Michellin prices

The last commenter was absolutely right.

The receipt was for a meal at Waku Ghin.

Which is a super atas two Michelin starred restaurant over at Marina Bay Sands.

Omakase is basically where you let the chef choose the dishes of your meal.

The S$450 Omakase on the bill was a 10-course meal.

Lim actually posted what appears to be a menu showcasing the meal as well.

Here are some of the food off that menu posted by Lee herself.

And fun fact: Lee didn’t even post the receipt as a complaint about the pricing.

In fact, it was just a random image from her Waku Ghin Facebook post.

If anything, Lee seemed to be more than aware of the price point when she chose to dine there.

A rare treat for herself, well deserved.

Which leaves just one question.

We called Waku Ghin to see if it was some sort of longevity water or something.

It turns out it’s just for free-flow water.

Ok.

Totally unrelated story

