fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sia to abolish death penalty for 32 offences, including murder

There are calls to keep it in cases of child murder.

Matthias Ang | November 14, 2018 @ 12:28 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Malaysia has been planning on abolishing the death penalty.

As of Nov. 13, that plan is one step closer to reality.

The Malaysian Cabinet has decided that the death penalty will be abolished for 32 offences under eight acts of law, including murder, as reported by Malaysian media outlet Bernama.

The announcement was made by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong on Nov. 13 in the Malaysian Parliament.

Accordingly, the eight affected Acts of law are:

  • Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder
  • Firearms (Heavier Penalties) Act 1971
  • Firearms Act 1960 
  • Kidnapping Act 1961 
  • Armed Forces Act 1972 
  • Water Services Industries Act 2006 
  • Strategic Trade Act 2010 
  • Dangerous Drugs Act 1952

Replacement sentence is a minimum of 30 years’ imprisonment

As reported by The Straits Times, should the Cabinet decision be approved by the Malaysian Parliament, the death penalty will be replaced with a minimum sentence of 30 years in jail for these 32 offences.

Liew added that “a Cabinet memorandum has (since) been circulated to the relevant ministries for their comments and to get public feedback on it”.

Channel NewsAsia reported that Liew’s statement was in response to a question on whether there will be exceptions for crimes of exceptional cruelty.

Malaysian Member of Parliament (MP) Kevin Yii Lee Wuen had raised the question, citing the recent death of nine-month-old Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal from sexual abuse by her baby sitter as an example.

Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail also gave a reply similar to Liew’s, as reported by The Straits Times, when asked if the Malaysian government would keep the death penalty for child murders:

“We are reviewing it. The death penalty is one of those that we will review”.

Meanwhile, Ramkarpal Singh, an MP from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) who has also been an outspoken advocate of abolishing the death penalty,  has suggested that the death penalty be retained in cases of murder, especially if it involves children.

As reported by Malaysian news outlet The Star, Ramkarpal acknowledged the concerns of families of murder victims, on how abolishing the death penalty could send the wrong signal that such crimes are not taken seriously enough:

“We cannot ignore such concerns.

I am of the view that there ought to be a discretion given to the courts to impose the death penalty in the most heinous of cases”.

Support for the death penalty still remains

In any case, it would appear that among ordinary Malaysians, there is still a significant amount of support for keeping the death penalty.

Malaysian media outlet The New Straits Times reported that in a survey conducted in October, 82 percent of 22,000 netizens polled opposed the abolition of the death penalty, with many of them citing the emboldening of hardcore criminals as a core concern.

Another survey conducted by The Star of up to 3,600 Malaysians found that 45 percent of Malaysians felt that the death penalty should be kept to keep violent criminals at bay.

Another 32 percent of Malaysians agreed with the abolition, but felt that it was still needed for violent crimes, especially for crimes against children.

Accordingly, the percentage of Malaysians who fully supported the abolition, on the basis that the death penalty had no place in modern society, was 23 percent.

Top image from Joelle’s Postcrossing Facebook.

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

African-Chinese teen implores S'poreans to stop using N-word because of its history

It's a loaded term and some people use it to own it.

February 15, 08:25 pm

Mikhy Brochez poses with finger outside S'pore embassy in Washington DC

Brochez is back on Facebook.

February 15, 07:32 pm

Chan Chun Sing: "Is it because I'm Chinese" remark reveals certain things S'poreans should be aware of

There would have been very different consequences if comment was made in the 1960s.

February 15, 06:24 pm

SCDF will sound “Important Message” signal nation-wide on Feb. 15, 6.20pm

Cos Total Defence Day.

February 15, 06:21 pm

SMRT staff falling in love at Raffles Place MRT Station is the cutest love story you'll read today

Sweet.

February 15, 06:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close