Mahathir can’t confirm if M’sian King married or not, despite news reports globally

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad cannot confirm that Malaysia’s King, Sultan Muhammad V, was recently married.

This is despite news of his marriage being reported internationally in the press and spread on social media.

“Can’t say anything”

“I don’t have the name or official confirmation. I can’t say anything,” Mahathir told reporters in Parliament when asked about the rumours on Thursday, Nov. 29.

The 49-year-old ruler was allegedly married earlier this month to former Moscow beauty queen Oksana Voevodina, 25, who won the Miss Moscow 2015 title.

Interest in the supposed marriage has been high in Malaysia as a result of photos and videos shared online showing a ceremony of sorts.

Malaysia’s national palace Istana Negara has not issued any statement to confirm or deny the matter.

Foreign news outlets in the United States and United Kingdom reported that the wedding took place on Nov. 22 in a concert hall in Moscow.

King’s marital statuses

Sultan Muhammad V was elected Malaysia’s King in April 2017. He is from Kelantan.

For five years, he will be the ceremonial Malaysian King, also officially known as Yang di-Pertuan Agong (His Majesty).

A unique five-year rotational monarchy system is in place and involves the nine Malay royal houses.

The post is then passed to another Malay-state ruler after that.

Before his ascension, he was known as Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra ibni Tengku Ismail Petra.

Unmarried status

In 2004, the Sultan, then 35 years old, was the Crown Prince of Kelantan.

He had reportedly married Kangsadal Pipitpakdee, 24, Malaysia’s The Star newspaper reported.

She is a descendant of Muslim royalty in Pattani province, southern Thailand.

When the ruler became Agong last year, the media reported that he was the first King to reign without a queen consort.

It was unclear what happened to his marriage to the Thai woman.

No news in Malaysia

News of the supposed marriage is sparse within Malaysia.

Although the event was reported on Russian news websites like RT and the Moscow Times, as well as Western media outlets like Fox News, the Sun, the Daily Mail, and The Mirror, Malaysian media was curiously silent on the matter.

As of Nov. 28, state news agency Bernama has not mentioned the wedding.

Malaysian news outlets such as Malaysiakini, New Straits Times, The Star and Malay Mail also do not have reports.

World of Buzz cited an article from the New Straits Times, but said it was retracted.

Says.com cited an article from Sinar Harian, which has since been taken down.

However, pictures allegedly taken of the royal couple during the wedding have been posted on social media.