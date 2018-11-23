PM Lee: “Younger ministers & political office holders” chose Heng Swee Keat to lead them

It is now official. Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is the first assistant secretary-general (1ASG) for the People’s Action Party.

With that there is an expectation that he may one day take on the role of Prime Minister. At least that is what the Straits Times reported:

4G leaders picked Heng

In a Facebook post published on the PAP’s Facebook page, Secretary-General of the PAP and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared the background to how Heng was picked as 1ASG.

PM Lee said that “younger ministers and political office holders have been meeting in recent months to discuss who should lead them. They have reached a consensus that Heng Swee Keat will be their leader”.

He also revealed that it was Heng who picked Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing as his “number two”.

“It was therefore natural for the CEC to elect the two of them as 1st and 2nd Assistant Secretaries General”, shared PM Lee.

Chan has been named second assistant secretary-general of the PAP.

MPs endorsed Heng

PM Lee then said he briefed the PAP Members of Parliament on the 4G’s leadership choice. He shared that “MPs endorsed the choice of Heng Swee Keat as their next leader, and Chan Chun Sing as his deputy”.

Noting that both Heng and Chan have complementary strengths and that he had witnessed how they have developed, PM Lee said that he was confident the pair would win the confidence and trust of Singaporeans.

Top image from the People’s Action Party