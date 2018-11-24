Jeanette Aw returns to TV in time-travelling blockbuster; says it might be her final drama

If you’ve been missing Jeanette Aw, you might be glad to know that she’s returning to the small screen for a drama — her first since leaving Mediacorp and Hype Records last year.

Advertisement

Here’s the trailer for the show, “Till We Meet Again” (TWMA):

More about the drama

TWMA is Channel 8’s year-end blockbuster based loosely on the Chinese legend Journey To The West.

It consists of a prequel (taking place in ancient times) that can be streamed on Toggle now, and a modern day sequel that will air starting Monday, November 26.

In a nutshell, the drama revolves around the reincarnated Zhao Yaojin — the reincarnation of Sun Wukong (played by Kingone Wang) and Cai Yue, his past lover (Julie Tan) in the present day.

Advertisement

The latter tries to make amends for misunderstandings from their past lives, orchestrated by a demon, the Nine Tail Fox (Ann Kok).

Aw plays the meek and gentle Tang Xin, Yaojin’s friend and psychiatrist who treats his sleeping problems. According to Aw’s fan club, Tang Xin may be a villain.

TWMA also stars Ian Fang, Zhu Houren, Elvin Ng, Jasmine Sim, Wang Yuqing, and Taiwanese actor Steven Chiang.

Advertisement

What Aw has been up to

Over the past year, Aw has been taking on various personal projects in and out of entertainment.

These include starring in an Eric Khoo movie, directing her own short film, taking up a patisserie course, and… becoming an ambassador for a Japanese city.

Aw wrote in a blog post that she did not expect to be back in a drama so soon:

“I had other scripts offered to me along the way, and I wanted to make sure that the next time audiences saw me back on screen, they would be able to see something interesting. WAWA (Pictures) came knocking on my door, explained storyline and character, everything fell in place and I found myself involved in this production.”

According to her, Tang Xin’s character is a departure from what she usually handles.

Advertisement

During the press conference for TWMA, Aw told i-Weekly that this might be her final drama:

“I was quite happy to work on TWMA because the whole process felt very fresh, very happy, and it gave me a sense of satisfaction. I told Wawa Pictures that this might be my final drama; I don’t know when I’ll take on another role but I feel that to have such a good role (in TWMA) as a farewell piece of work is not bad, I’ll be quite happy with it. If there is a better role or script down the road, I’ll consider it.”

You can catch the 20-episode TWMA on Channel 8, at 9pm from Mondays to Fridays, starting November 26.

Advertisement

Top image via Jeanius’s Instagram account

[Edit: An earlier version of this article wrongly attributed Aw’s press conference interview to Channel 8 News. It should have been i-Weekly.]