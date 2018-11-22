Fully planned 3D2N Ipoh itinerary below S$299 for somewhat broke millennials

Update on Nov. 26:

AirAsia has extended the promotion from now till Dec. 2, 2018, where BIG members continue to get one-way flights from S$50 (non-members from S$52).

Travel period has to be between December 2, 2018 – May 31, 2019.

Broke? Lazy? Still want to get out of the office? But not enough leave?

Here’s a 3D2N itinerary for Ipoh that will cost you a total of S$293 for three day’s worth of fun — flight, accommodation, and transport included.

Expect to explore a village stuck in time on a bicycle, stroll down a street of shophouses with plenty of photogenic food, have desserts at one of those hipster cafes for less than S$5, and even spend some time in geothermal hot springs.

Day one

1. The Banjaran Hot Springs Retreat

For RM350 (S$117), you get access to eight facilities on the resort’s premises, such as the Geothermal Hot Springs Dipping Pools, Thermal Steam Cave, Crystal Cave, and more.

Various facilities each alleviate different symptoms, including reliving stressed muscles and joints, detoxifying, and improving your circulation.

The natural dipping pools contain fresh hot water that “billows up daily from the ground below”, and are surrounded by natural rock formations.

Out of the RM350, RM150 comes in the form of cash vouchers and can be used to redeem spa treatments or food and beverage at The Pomelo Restaurant.

Total Price: RM350 (S$117)

Address: No. 1, Persiaran Lagun Sunway 3, Sunway City Ipoh, 31150 Ipoh

Opening Hours (for the package): 10am – 7pm

2. Hall of Mirrors: Thean Chun

Cliche of having Ipoh hor fun in Ipoh aside, Thean Chun is apparently one of their most iconic kopitiams — some even say in all of Malaysia.

Also known as kai see hor fun, the RM4.50 (S$1.50) dish consists of flat rice noodles, poached chicken, prawns, and garnished with spring onions and red chilli.

The savoury stock is made by boiling chicken bones and prawn shells.

Thean Chun also sells a wicked creme caramel (also known as egg pudding) for RM2.60 (S$0.80):

Total Price: About RM7

Address: 73, Jalan Bandar Timah, 31650 Ipoh

Opening Hours:

Friday – Wednesday, 8am to 4.30pm

Closed on Thursdays

3. Qing Xin Ling Leisure & Cultural Village

Hop on a bicycle (at no additional cost) and cycle through the village, which should bring you back to the 70s and 80s.

Besides the collection of vintage items on display, visitors can also admire the natural limestone caves and idyllic scenery, as well as shop for souvenirs.

Tip: Go earlier to avoid the crowd.

Total Price: RM10 (S$3.30) for entrance

Address: 22A Persiaran Pinggir Rapat 5, Taman Saikat, Ipoh 31350

Note: You have to buy the entry tickets at Syarikat Perabut Kota first, before heading to the village.

Ticketing Address: 164-166, Jalan Gopeng, Taman Sri Rokam, Ipoh 31350

Telephone: +60 53124140

Opening Hours:

Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5.00pm.

Closed on Sundays and public holidays.

4. Market Lane (Concubine Lane)

Stroll down the rustic street to discover photogenic food such as rainbow toast, flower-shaped cotton candy, knick-knacks souvenirs, and art.

Plenty of photo-taking spots here:

Fun fact (ok maybe not so fun for his wife): Rumour has it that the line of shophouses is also known as Second Concubine Lane because mining tycoon Yao Tet Shin gifted his three wives a lane each.

The lane allegedly used to house brothels, gambling houses, and even opium dens.

Total Price: RM20 (S$6.60) for buying snacks

Address: Jalan Panglima, Ipoh 30000, Malaysia

Day two

5. Restoran New Hollywood

For breakfast, there’s a wide variety of local dishes here like nasi lemak, wanton mee, prawn mee, and char kuew teow, with prices averaging around RM4.50 (S$1.50).

Their toast and egg appears to be a popular item:

Total Price: About RM8 (S$2.70)

Address: 38 Jalan Lee Kwee Foh, Taman Canning, Ipoh 31400

Opening Hours:

Tuesdays – Sundays, 7am to 4pm

Closed on Mondays

6. Kek Lok Tong Cave Temple

The temple in a cave promises serene, tranquil sights in the form of a zen garden, majestic and cooling limestone caves, and ponds with ducks and geese.

Described as “well-maintained” and “magnificent”, visitors usually roam the grounds for a couple of hours before they leave.

Entrance is free.

Total Price: Free

Address: Gunung Rapat, Ipoh 30450, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 7am – 7pm daily

7. Restoran Nasi Kandar Ayam Merah @ Yong Suan

At RM5 (S$1.70), this dish loosely translates into “rice with chicken in red sauce”, and is one of the highlights in the stall.

The sauce is made of tomato, chilli, and spices.

You can also get a whole squid, okra, and other dishes to go with your rice.

Overall, the dish has been called “crazy addictive”, earning it the nickname of “Nasi Ganja” (meaning rice with cannabis — but with no real cannabis involved).

Tip: Order it with a side of salted egg.

Total Price: About RM10 (S$3.30)

Address: Yong Suan Coffee Shop, 2, Jalan Yang Kalsom, 30250, Ipoh, Perak Malaysia

Opening Hours: 9.30am to 5pm daily

8. Yasmin exhibition at Kong Heng Museum

The exhibition pays tribute to the late Yasmin Ahmad, a Malaysian director and writer.

Her award-winning commercials and films are known for their humour and love that crossed cultural barriers.

Explore her poetry, film, and personal insights through her quotes and diary.

Entrance will cost RM5.

Total Price: RM5 (S$1.70)

Address: Lorong Panglima, Behind The Old Block, Ipoh 30000

Opening Hours: 10am – 4pm, weekends

9. Plan B

A spacious cafe serving brunch, mains, and desserts, Plan B’s specialty appears to be its decor and ambience.

Food here isn’t expensive (compared to Singapore), with mains around RM22-26 (S$7.30 – S$8.70) and desserts from RM10-12 (S$3.30 – S$4)

Brunch items, like Eggs Benedict, go for less than RM20 (S$6.70).

Formerly an old furniture warehouse, the place has an industrial aesthetic and allows plenty of natural light in.

Total Price (for dinner + dessert): About RM35 (S$11.70)

Address: No. 75 Jalan Panglima, Ipoh 30000, Malaysia

Opening Hours:

Sunday – Thursday, 10am to 11pm

Friday, Saturday, 10am to 12am

Day 3:

10. Burps and Giggles

The menu here is something that can be typically found at cafes — pastas, fish and chips, burgers, and so on, although they do have a cereal bar.

Their coffees, however, appear to be the highlight.

Total Price (food + drink): About RM30 (S$10)

Address: 93 & 95 Jalan Sultan Yussuf (beside Container Hotel), Ipoh 30000

Opening Hours: Friday – Tuesday, 9am to 5pm

Closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays

11. Bits & Bobs

Try out the old-school ice balls that your parents always go on about at this kooky little store:

The dessert comes in four flavours: Sarsi, Roselle, Gula Melaka, and Lemon Tea, and each serving only costs RM3 (S$1).

Look out for other nostalgic treats and displays in the shop too.

Total Price: RM3 (S$1)

Address: 99, Jalan Sultan Yussuf, Kong Heng Square, 30000 Ipoh

Opening Hours:

Monday, Wednesday-Friday, 11am to 4pm

Saturday, Sunday, 10am to 5.30am

Closed on Tuesdays

Accommodation and transportation

As the places are all relatively near each other, you can either proceed on foot or take a bus, which will cost you around RM3 (S$1) per ride.

Throw in the occasional cab ride and transport should be around RM50 (S$16) per person.

A hotel will cost around S$30 – S$40 per night, making it an average of S$70 for two nights’ stay.

Total cost so far: S$183

S$50 one-way flight

AirAsia offers one-way, all-in tickets from S$50 for BIG Members (just register an account /log in with Facebook):

Assuming that a two-way ticket will cost S$110 (for some leeway), the total cost for the trip will be S$293.

Here’s the catch: You have to book your flight before Nov. 25, 2018, and the travel period should not be later than May 5, 2019.

(Honestly even if you miss the promo a two-way flight to Ipoh can still cost you less than S$150).

Not too shabby.

Top image from @amnbrhm on Instagram and AirAsia

