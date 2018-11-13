fbpx

Huge riverside mall with 10 levels, 500 stores & over 100 restaurants opens in Bangkok

Singaporeans going to Bangkok in 3, 2, 1...

Tanya Ong | November 13, 2018 @ 04:08 pm

Thailand’s largest riverside mall, Iconsiam, opened its doors to members of the public on Nov. 10.

Iconsiam in Bangkok

Located along the Chao Phraya river, Iconsiam occupies a total floorspace of 525,000 square metres.

The mixed-development project features a mall flanked by two luxury residential towers.

The mall has 10 levels, excluding two basement levels for underground parking space.

Photo via Bangkok River

Apart from its 500 stores, Iconsiam also houses an amusement park, a 3,000-seat auditorium, and a heritage museum.

Here’s a look at some of the major stores and attractions that you can expect to find there:

JD Sports

Thai sports apparel distributor JD Sports has two levels of sports apparel in the mall.

The store carries brands such as Adidas, Fila, Nike and Puma:

Photo via Punpromotion Facebook page.
Photo via JD Sports Facebook page.
Photo via JD Sports Facebook page.

Nike Kicks Lounge

Nike’s store in Iconsiam will be the first in Asia to have a Kicks Lounge.

Nike Kicks Lounge first debuted in Tokyo in 2013, offering a curated selection of sneakers and apparel from across Nike.

They also offered special in-store services such as customisation of items, including some of Nike’s original designs, as well as special logos created by artists.

Photo via Nike

Adidas Original Store

Asia’s largest Adidas Original Store can be found in Iconsiam.

Photo via Punpromotion Facebook page.

Siam Takashimaya

Siam Takashimaya is the first full-scale Japanese department store in Thailand.

Much like the one in Singapore, this department store carries over 500 world-renowned brands and will also include Japanese restaurants, a food court, and a supermarket within its seven levels.

Photo via Iconsiam’s website.

Apple store

Iconsiam is also home to the first Apple store in Thailand:

Photo via Mike Appleseed’s Facebook.

Currently, about 80 per cent of the stores within the mall are already open for business.

Iconsiam is located at Soi Charoen 5 Khlong San.

The nearest BTS station is Krung Thonburi.

 

Top photo composite image, @Yusabuyofficial Instagram & Bangkok River.

