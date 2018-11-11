fbpx

Hornbills ate someone’s chillies planted along Toa Payoh HDB corridor

Tough being a hornbill these days.

Fasiha Nazren | November 11, 2018 @ 02:46 pm

On Nov. 9, a hornbill was found perched on a ledge of an HDB flat window eating a smaller pet bird.

Hornbill in S’pore mercilessly devours pet bird on HDB unit window

Hornbills seen at Toa Payoh

Just two days later, three hornbills were caught on video by Albert Cheah, along the corridor outside his Toa Payoh HDB flat.

screenshot via Albert Cheah’s Facebook video

According to Cheah, the majestic-looking birds had apparently eaten his chillies.

Hornbills are omnivores

In case you didn’t know, hornbills are omnivorous creatures.

While they mainly eat fruits, hornbills also feed on insects and small animals.

Native to Singapore

via NParks

Known as the Oriental Pied Hornbill, these species of hornbills are actually native to Singapore.

They were thought to have gone extinct, but was then regularly seen in the mangroves of Pulau Ubin.

The hornbills first nested around 1997 and have now built up a significant population.

Top image screenshot via video

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

