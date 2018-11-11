Hornbills ate someone’s chillies planted along Toa Payoh HDB corridor

On Nov. 9, a hornbill was found perched on a ledge of an HDB flat window eating a smaller pet bird.

Hornbills seen at Toa Payoh

Just two days later, three hornbills were caught on video by Albert Cheah, along the corridor outside his Toa Payoh HDB flat.

According to Cheah, the majestic-looking birds had apparently eaten his chillies.

Hornbills are omnivores

In case you didn’t know, hornbills are omnivorous creatures.

While they mainly eat fruits, hornbills also feed on insects and small animals.

Native to Singapore

Known as the Oriental Pied Hornbill, these species of hornbills are actually native to Singapore.

They were thought to have gone extinct, but was then regularly seen in the mangroves of Pulau Ubin.

The hornbills first nested around 1997 and have now built up a significant population.

Top image screenshot via video