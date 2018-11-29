fbpx

H&M home products in Orchard Building outlet until Dec. 30, items from S$2.95

An excuse to go Christmas shopping.

Fasiha Nazren | November 29, 2018 @ 06:28 pm

Events

Upsurge

If you enjoy watching shopping haul videos on Youtube, you probably would have heard of some of the Youtubers raving about affordable home and living products from H&M, which unfortunately, isn’t available in Singapore.

Until now, that is.

H&M Home available until Dec. 30

Swedish fashion brand H&M finally brought in H&M Home products to Singapore.

It won’t be here forever, though, as the pop-up concept that just launched on Nov. 29 will end on Dec. 30.

The holiday-themed collection will only be available at their flagship store in H&M Orchard Building.

About 170 items in store

According to a report by 8 Days, there will be about 170 items to shop for, like the following Christmas stockings, rugs, towels, cushion covers:

via H&M’s Facebook page

An assortment of scented candles.

via H&M’s Facebook page

As well as these cute worded tea cups:

via H&M’s Facebook page

And some baubles to decorate your Christmas trees with.

via H&M’s Facebook page

From S$2.95

If you’re wondering how much they cost, H&M shared on their Facebook page that the current items range from S$2.95 to S$34.95.

However, they will be bringing in more products later this week, which may make the price range higher.

Top image via H&M’s Facebook page

 

