H&M home products in Orchard Building outlet until Dec. 30, items from S$2.95

If you enjoy watching shopping haul videos on Youtube, you probably would have heard of some of the Youtubers raving about affordable home and living products from H&M, which unfortunately, isn’t available in Singapore.
Until now, that is.
H&M Home available until Dec. 30
Swedish fashion brand H&M finally brought in H&M Home products to Singapore.
It won’t be here forever, though, as the pop-up concept that just launched on Nov. 29 will end on Dec. 30.
The holiday-themed collection will only be available at their flagship store in H&M Orchard Building.
About 170 items in store
According to a report by 8 Days, there will be about 170 items to shop for, like the following Christmas stockings, rugs, towels, cushion covers:
An assortment of scented candles.
As well as these cute worded tea cups:
And some baubles to decorate your Christmas trees with.
From S$2.95
If you’re wondering how much they cost, H&M shared on their Facebook page that the current items range from S$2.95 to S$34.95.
However, they will be bringing in more products later this week, which may make the price range higher.
