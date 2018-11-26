Maserati-driving NUS professor Henry Yeung Wai Chung fined S$5,000, disqualified from driving for 13 months

A geography professor from the National University of Singapore who drove his Maserati recklessly has been given the maximum fine of S$5,000, as well as disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 13 months.

China-born Singaporean Henry Yeung Wai Chung, 50, admitted to dangerous driving in court on Monday, Nov. 26.

He was caught on video speeding in a Maserati along Lorong Chuan.

Yeung was arrested five days after committing the offence on Sept. 7.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

After the driver of the Maserati was exposed online as Yeung, NUS confirmed the incident.

Police warning

The police has urged motorists in Singapore to abide by traffic rules: “The Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users.”

According to the NUS website, Yeung was an assistant professor at the university from 1998 to 1999 before being promoted earlier this year to Distinguished Professor.

His biography on the NUS website said: “Since February 2018, I have been appointed of the National University of Singapore in recognition of my ‘outstanding academic excellence as well as academic and intellectual leadership’.”

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$10,000.