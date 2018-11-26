fbpx

Back
﻿

Maserati-driving NUS professor Henry Yeung Wai Chung fined S$5,000, disqualified from driving for 13 months

Comeuppance.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 2018 @ 12:38 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A geography professor from the National University of Singapore who drove his Maserati recklessly has been given the maximum fine of S$5,000, as well as disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 13 months.

China-born Singaporean Henry Yeung Wai Chung, 50, admitted to dangerous driving in court on Monday, Nov. 26.

He was caught on video speeding in a Maserati along Lorong Chuan.

Pedestrian films same black Maserati make illegal U-turn along Bishan St 22

Yeung was arrested five days after committing the offence on Sept. 7.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

After the driver of the Maserati was exposed online as Yeung, NUS confirmed the incident.

Police warning

The police has urged motorists in Singapore to abide by traffic rules: “The Traffic Police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who choose to endanger the safety of other road users.”

According to the NUS website, Yeung was an assistant professor at the university from 1998 to 1999 before being promoted earlier this year to Distinguished Professor.

His biography on the NUS website said: “Since February 2018, I have been appointed of the National University of Singapore in recognition of my ‘outstanding academic excellence as well as academic and intellectual leadership’.”

First-time offenders convicted of dangerous driving can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to S$10,000.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Dog whisperer Cesar Millan is in S'pore to help dog owners build trust with their dogs

The top dawg is in town.

February 27, 08:01 pm

Water levels in Johor reservoir drop below "critical" levels after heatwave

The Kota Tinggi region is affected.

February 27, 07:48 pm

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan to undergo surgery after fracturing arm at home

Apparently he had been a little excited in getting out of bed.

February 27, 07:36 pm

PM Lee: Article that Leong Sze Hian shared was an attack on me & S'pore govt

Quite serious.

February 27, 06:02 pm

Woman floored by dislodged glass door should not have been moved before SCDF paramedics arrived

Moving victims who suffered some bodily trauma is instinctive but not advisable.

February 27, 05:40 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close