fbpx

Back
﻿

Christmas village at Ngee Ann City has amusement park rides & F&B booths now till Dec. 26, 2018

Oh, what fun.

Fasiha Nazren | November 14, 2018 @ 11:31 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

In case you didn’t know, Orchard Road is decked out in all things Disney.

Disney Christmas light-up in Orchard Road largest in Southeast Asia from Nov. 10, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019

And as if the streets of Orchard didn’t already look like a set straight out of a fairytale, The Great Christmas Village at Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza will pile on the festive vibes.

Amusement rides for all ages

A total of four amusement rides will be available for both the young and the young-at-heart at the second edition of The Great Christmas Village, such as The Great Carousel:

by Fasiha Nazren

A ride on the 52-seater duplex carousel costs S$10 per person and an additional S$2 for an accompanying standing adult.

There are slightly more affordable rides like the classic Pirate Ship (S$5 per person):

by Fasiha Nazren

As well as the London Train (S$5 per person):

by Fasiha Nazren

And not forgetting the Swing (S$5 per person):

by Fasiha Nazren

Food from Timbre vendors

In case you get peckish, you can get both local and international fares from eight Timbre eateries.

Food available at the Great Christmas Village includes the bellychon meal (S$12) from Iskina Cebu:

There’s also salted egg yolk wings from Two Wings.

You can get the wings as an ala carte item (S$10 for 6 pieces) or as a meal (S$12 for 6 pieces with fries).

S$6 char siew wanton noodles from Wong Kee Wanton Noodle:

And BBQ Stingray at S$15/20 from Jiao Cai BBQ Hotplate:

Meet-and-greet Santa Claus

If you are not inclined to spend S$10 riding on a mechanical horse, you can meet-and-greet Santa Claus for free:

Or enjoy live performances by local bands like 53A,  SuperSonic and Sweatshop Jam from 7.30pm to 8.15pm and 8.45pm to 9.30pm.

The Great Christmas Village will be on from Nov. 15 to Dec. 26, 2018.

Where to go: Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza
When to go:
Sun – Thu, 11.30am to 10pm
Fri – Sat, 11.30am to 11pm
Dec. 20 – 24, 11.30am to 11pm daily

Top image by Fasiha Nazren

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

I learned foreign affairs in school, not in civil service: Education Minister Ong Ye Kung's contrarian take

Sometimes real life starts in school.

February 16, 02:45 am

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung's speech at the Middle East Institute Annual Conference on Feb. 11, 2019

Full text.

February 16, 02:43 am

MP Lee Bee Wah responds to criticism from animal lovers & activists, says she was not criticising them

She said she was advocating for them and for a balance between residents' and animals' interests.

February 16, 12:21 am

African-Chinese teen implores S'poreans to stop using N-word because of its history

It's a loaded term and some people use it to own it.

February 15, 08:25 pm

Mikhy Brochez poses with finger outside S'pore embassy in Washington DC

Brochez is back on Facebook.

February 15, 07:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close