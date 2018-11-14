Christmas village at Ngee Ann City has amusement park rides & F&B booths now till Dec. 26, 2018
Oh, what fun.
In case you didn’t know, Orchard Road is decked out in all things Disney.
Disney Christmas light-up in Orchard Road largest in Southeast Asia from Nov. 10, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019
And as if the streets of Orchard didn’t already look like a set straight out of a fairytale, The Great Christmas Village at Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza will pile on the festive vibes.
Amusement rides for all ages
A total of four amusement rides will be available for both the young and the young-at-heart at the second edition of The Great Christmas Village, such as The Great Carousel:
A ride on the 52-seater duplex carousel costs S$10 per person and an additional S$2 for an accompanying standing adult.
There are slightly more affordable rides like the classic Pirate Ship (S$5 per person):
As well as the London Train (S$5 per person):
And not forgetting the Swing (S$5 per person):
Food from Timbre vendors
In case you get peckish, you can get both local and international fares from eight Timbre eateries.
Food available at the Great Christmas Village includes the bellychon meal (S$12) from Iskina Cebu:
There’s also salted egg yolk wings from Two Wings.
You can get the wings as an ala carte item (S$10 for 6 pieces) or as a meal (S$12 for 6 pieces with fries).
S$6 char siew wanton noodles from Wong Kee Wanton Noodle:
And BBQ Stingray at S$15/20 from Jiao Cai BBQ Hotplate:
Meet-and-greet Santa Claus
If you are not inclined to spend S$10 riding on a mechanical horse, you can meet-and-greet Santa Claus for free:
Or enjoy live performances by local bands like 53A, SuperSonic and Sweatshop Jam from 7.30pm to 8.15pm and 8.45pm to 9.30pm.
The Great Christmas Village will be on from Nov. 15 to Dec. 26, 2018.
Where to go: Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza
When to go:
Sun – Thu, 11.30am to 10pm
Fri – Sat, 11.30am to 11pm
Dec. 20 – 24, 11.30am to 11pm daily
Top image by Fasiha Nazren
