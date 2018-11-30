fbpx

Back
﻿

Fares of up to 50% cheaper seen on Go-Jek’s beta app

There is no surge pricing for the first few weeks of the beta programme.

Joshua Lee | November 30, 2018 @ 10:09 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Indonesian ride hailing company Go-Jek has launched it’s beta app in Singapore.

Fares that can up to 50 percent cheaper have been reported and shared online.

Take a look:

8.7km

Go-Jek Beta: S$9

Other ride-hailing apps: Between S$12 and S$18

11.1km

Go-Jek Beta: S$10

Other ride-hailing apps: Between S$12.90 and S$17

18.8km

Go-Jek: S$15

Other ride-hailing apps: Between S$17 and S$26

A 50 percent difference might be more of an anomaly than norm.

Mothership understands that on average, the off-peak fares for Go-Jek are S$2 cheaper than other ride-hailing fares.

Of course, fares are also dependent on peak/ non-peak periods.

No surge pricing; drivers enjoy huge incentives

In a statement by a Go-Jek spokesperson, the ride-hailing company also announced that there is no surge pricing for the first few weeks of the beta programme.

The same statement also touched on driver earnings:

During the beta, drivers can earn from the following:
– fares; and
– incentives, which comprise points and minimum hourly earnings

All fares will be subject to a 20 percent service fee. In the first few weeks of beta, there will be no dynamic pricing, but driver earnings will be boosted with attractive incentives in the form of points and minimum hourly earnings.

Drivers will earn points with every trip they complete. These points vary depending on time and destination, and can be automatically cashed out for more earnings.

Delicate balance

In order to balance cheap fares and driver earnings, Go-Jek will have to pump in huge incentives for their drivers.

These include minimum guaranteed hourly earnings (S$15/hour during non-peak hours and S$30/hour during peak hours as long as they remain online), and a first-day flash incentive of S$20 for every trip completed. 

Related article:

Beta version of Go-Jek app launches in S’pore for download on Nov. 29, 2018

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore's first ever Pokemon GO Safari will be held in Sentosa from April 18-22, 2019

Fun way to spend a weekend.

March 3, 02:18 pm

S'pore govt actually had to remind S'poreans to feed their foreign domestic helpers

It's high time Singaporeans stop abusing their helpers.

March 3, 02:09 pm

Man allegedly finds dead rat in basmati rice he supposedly bought from Sheng Siong Bedok Reservoir

Literally smelled a rat.

March 3, 01:13 pm

S'pore-flagged ferry carrying 50 passengers runs aground on reef near Batam

Good thing no one was hurt.

March 3, 01:01 pm

You can cancel your Grab ride for free within 5 minutes of getting a driver from March 11 onwards

You will get charged S$4 if you cancel after the first five minutes.

March 3, 12:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close