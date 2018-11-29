fbpx

Back
﻿

Beta version of Go-Jek app launches in S’pore for download on Nov. 29, 2018

It's out, but limited.

Mandy How | November 29, 2018 @ 12:42 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

After months of waiting, Go-Jek has finally announced the beta version of the ride-hailing app has been launched in Singapore on Nov. 29, 2018.

It is available for both Apple and Android phones.

The beta version of the app is to fine-tune the service to match demand and supply.

Both drivers and passengers are encouraged to provide feedback on both the app and their user experience during this testing phase.

Full launch will likely occur in the early part of 2019.

Priority for DBS/POSB customers

As the service is a partnership between Go-Jek and DBS, the bank’s customers will be granted priority in the beta phase.

Instructions on the app elaborate on how they can be prioritised on the wait list, and customers will also receive S$5 voucher credit for their first two rides.

Tens of thousands of drivers are rumoured to be interested in signing up with the newcomer, but no concrete figures have been provided.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore lady who allegedly abandoned baby apparently was pregnant, according to photograph seen in Taiwan media

Rebuttal.

March 2, 08:05 pm

Pre-op & post-op Khaw Boon Wan bombarded with well-wishes & emojis

He looks to be doing well.

March 2, 06:01 pm

Johor planned to stop buying treated water from S'pore. In 2003.

Old or new plan?

March 2, 05:55 pm

McDonald's S'pore to give out book by 'How To Train Your Dragon' author with every Happy Meal from Mar. 7, 2019

The series consists of 12 standalone stories.

March 2, 05:33 pm

WP & PAP MPs find common ground during MHA & MFA debates

Coming together on important issues.

March 2, 05:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close