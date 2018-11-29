Beta version of Go-Jek app launches in S’pore for download on Nov. 29, 2018

After months of waiting, Go-Jek has finally announced the beta version of the ride-hailing app has been launched in Singapore on Nov. 29, 2018.

It is available for both Apple and Android phones.

The beta version of the app is to fine-tune the service to match demand and supply.

Both drivers and passengers are encouraged to provide feedback on both the app and their user experience during this testing phase.

Full launch will likely occur in the early part of 2019.

Priority for DBS/POSB customers

As the service is a partnership between Go-Jek and DBS, the bank’s customers will be granted priority in the beta phase.

Instructions on the app elaborate on how they can be prioritised on the wait list, and customers will also receive S$5 voucher credit for their first two rides.

Tens of thousands of drivers are rumoured to be interested in signing up with the newcomer, but no concrete figures have been provided.