fbpx

Back
﻿

Milo powder-coated fried chicken strips sold out at 2-day M’sian event

Over 1,500 pieces sold in three hours.

Tanya Ong | November 13, 2018 @ 08:47 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

You’ve heard of bubble tea pearls on pizza.

Somebody put bubble tea pearls on pizza & people are crazy over it

And even coriander Pretz:

Coriander Pretz exists in Japan. Ew.

Now, get ready for fried chicken coated with Milo powder.

Fried chicken with Milo powder

According to the Facebook page of myBurgerLab, the Malaysian burger restaurant announced that they were selling Milo-coated fried chicken strips served with budu (a type of fish sauce) dip.

This is what it looks like:

Photo via myBurgerLab’s Facebook.
Photo via myBurgerLab’s Facebook.
Photo via myBurgerLab’s Facebook.

This dish was sold for RM6.50 (about S$2.20) as a limited menu item for an event, Friedchillies: Ayam Lejen 2.

The event took place from Nov. 10 to 11 at the LRT Ara Damansara Station in Selangor, Malaysia.

Sold out quickly

According to myBurgerLab’s Facebook post, their fried chicken was sold out by 3pm on the first day:

And on the following day, over 1,500 chicken strips were sold within three hours:

You may be horrified to know that this isn’t the first weird dish that the burger restaurant has made.

Bubble tea pearls on pizza was another dish that was featured on their Facebook page as well:

Photo via myBurgerLab’s Facebook.
Photo via myBurgerLab’s Facebook.

Hello, polis?

Top photo composite image via myBurgerLab’s Facebook

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore commuters find public transport more reliable but operators are losing money

Commuters find that our public transport is improving.

February 14, 03:30 pm

S$29.90 tze char buffet in S'pore has over 70 dishes, includes free flow fish, clams, & salted egg squid

Ooh.

February 14, 03:23 pm

Drag queen allegedly harassed while having supper, restaurant offers sympathy & support

The restaurant replied to the Facebook post directly.

February 14, 02:39 pm

Netizens share epic bouquet ideas to celebrate Valentine's Day

So innovative.

February 14, 02:12 pm

Terminally-ill man, 93, admitted in Assisi Hospice together with wife so they could be together

A 72 year love story.

February 14, 12:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close