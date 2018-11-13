Milo powder-coated fried chicken strips sold out at 2-day M’sian event

You’ve heard of bubble tea pearls on pizza.

And even coriander Pretz:

Now, get ready for fried chicken coated with Milo powder.

Fried chicken with Milo powder

According to the Facebook page of myBurgerLab, the Malaysian burger restaurant announced that they were selling Milo-coated fried chicken strips served with budu (a type of fish sauce) dip.

This is what it looks like:

This dish was sold for RM6.50 (about S$2.20) as a limited menu item for an event, Friedchillies: Ayam Lejen 2.

The event took place from Nov. 10 to 11 at the LRT Ara Damansara Station in Selangor, Malaysia.

Sold out quickly

According to myBurgerLab’s Facebook post, their fried chicken was sold out by 3pm on the first day:

And on the following day, over 1,500 chicken strips were sold within three hours:

You may be horrified to know that this isn’t the first weird dish that the burger restaurant has made.

Bubble tea pearls on pizza was another dish that was featured on their Facebook page as well:

Top photo composite image via myBurgerLab’s Facebook