Taiwanese boyband Fahrenheit’s member Aaron Yan accused of three-timing ex-boyfriend

Fahrenheit was a Taiwanese boy band (飛輪海), consisting of four members, Calvin Chen, Jiro Wang, Wu Chun and Aaron Yan.

The band was fairly popular when they first debuted in 2005, but disbanded when Wu Chun left the band in 2011.

Recently, Yan was accused of dating three men at the same time.

Accused of three timing

A Taiwanese online news platform, Mirror Media, received a tip-off on Nov.7 from a reader stating that Yan was allegedly dating three guys at the same time.

For reference, these are the three men mentioned in the story.

Advertisement

The person who tipped off Mirror Media, a friend of Guy A, also provided photos of Yan kissing Guys A, B, and C as well as a screenshot of a conversation between Yan and Guy A.

According to the tip-off, Guy A had been together with Yan for over a year, but had broken up when he found out about Yan’s affair.

Translation of the text message

Yan: If you want to break up then let’s break up Yan: It’s too frustrating Yan: Up to you A: Why can’t you make it clear Yan: I told you about it that day but why did you leak out Yan: Why bother to reply me Yan: It all happened Yan: What else can I do Yan: Looks like I’m making things difficult for you on purpose

This however turned out to be an act of revenge by Guy A, or at the very least, his friend.

Advertisement

Yan and agency responds

Yan’s management agency HIM Music denied the accusation in an official statement on Nov. 7.

Here’s a translation of the statement from HIM Music:

Today’s media reports, with photos of Aaron Yan’s private interaction with friends, implied complication in friendships. These falsehoods have severely damaged Yan’s reputation. Yan denies the reports and is deeply apologetic for causing any inconvenience to his friends. Yan has always been an artiste who defends equal rights and cares about social issues, such interest should not be exploited. The informant wrote into media before the public voted for same-sex marriage, which could be seen as a deliberate manipulation. If the media or any third party publishes untrue and defamatory content, we will not rule out the possibility of taking legal action!

Advertisement

Yan further addressed this incident through HIM Music on Nov. 7. Here’s a rough translation:

我很抱歉没有处理好我自己的私人生活，迫使必须用这样的方式被呈现。

I’m sorry that I did not handle my personal life properly and had to reveal it in this manner.

对于每个人我都是非常真心的对待，但，我也是个平凡人，一样有许多的缺点，有着平凡的情感；在人与人相处的过程中难免会发生一些不愉快的事情，处理的不妥当，也显然有很多需要学习的地方，我是一个不愿在人与人一开始相处时便带着怀疑和防备的人，往往没有经过太多的思考便全然的把自己最赤裸的样子放在阳光下。

I treat everyone genuinely but I am also an ordinary person, with flaws and emotions. When interacting with people, it is inevitable to have some unhappiness. I did not handle appropriately and, clearly, there’s much for me to learn. I am someone who isn’t guarded or doubtful of others. I usually wear my heart on my sleeve without hesitation.

我曾经对人付出真感情，但在结束时没有好好的处理，导致事情演变成如此也是自己始料未及的，我对我造成伤害的人感到非常抱歉。

I used to devote my feelings to someone but I did not handle the relationship well towards the end. How things turned out was unexpected and I am very apologetic to those whom I’ve hurt.

我会好好的学习努力的检讨让自己成为更好的人，很抱歉造成新闻事件里这些人的伤害，对不起；也很对不起一直支持我的家人朋友和粉丝，也谢谢我的公司华研国际对我的包容与尊重。

I will reflect, learn and become a better person, very sorry this resulted in anyone getting hurt, sorry; also apologies to my family, friends and fans who have been supporting me. I’d also like to thank my company HIM Music for the tolerance and respect they’ve shown me.

一路上帮助过我的人我会由衷的记得，我也会把这些教训当成成长的助力，然后也很抱歉浪费大家宝贵的时间和珍贵的生命来看我这些不起眼不值得大家费心思的私人生活。

I will remember the help I received along this journey and I will grow from these lessons. Also, I am very apologetic for wasting everyone’s time and precious life on my inconspicuous and unworthy private life.

Advertisement

Guy B clarifies

On Nov. 8, Apple Daily interviewed Yan’s ex-boyfriend Guy B who shared his side of the story.

Guy B claimed he had started dating Yan on August 2018.

Being a public figure, Yan and Guy B could not date openly and they either caught a movie or stayed over at Yan’s place.

“In the cinema, he would hug me, hold my hand, and that’s enough to make me happy.” “He (Yan) promised to take care of me and even said that he will pick me to live with him once he succeeded in his career. I’m very touched that he made such promises, given that he is a celebrity.”

However, Guy A went to look for Guy B and even showed photographic evidence of their relationship.

Guy A also informed Guy B that Yan had hooked up with him on Oct. 20 after his concert in Tai Chung.

Guy B was devastated to hear that and in a fit of anger, handed over a photo of him kissing Yan over to Guy A.

Guy B questioned Yan afterwards.

Yan told him that while he had broken up with A a long time ago, he admitted to having sex with Guy A at Tai Chung.

They eventually broke up.

Guy B claimed he spoke out because he could not bear to see Yan being mischaracterised as a three-timer.

Advertisement

Yan’s grandmother in ICU

Yan has been missing in action since he shared his thoughts on this matter through HIM Music, an absence that understandably, worried fans.

According to a report on Nov. 9, from another Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday, Yan had revealed to one of his fans’ personal message on Instagram that his maternal grandmother was in ICU.

ETtoday also verified this with Yan’s friends that his grandmother had indeed been hospitalised.

Yan is very close to his maternal grandmother and had mentioned in past interviews that his grandmother had been unwell.

Translation:



Fan: Did you see the reports? Guy B says you were seeing Guy A in Tai Chung and even got intimate when you were dating B! Is this true? Yan: No! Impossible Fan: Reports say that HIM Music cannot find you, what are you doing? Yan: My grandmother is in ICU… Fan: Accompany your grandmother well

On Nov. 13, Yan updated on his Instagram about his grandma’s passing.

Photo collage of photos from Mirror Media.