Eunice Olsen lodges police report over ‘sexist & derogatory’ ad using her name without permission

Circles.Life is a digital telco operator more well-known for its gimmicky, straight-out-of-a-Ryan-Holiday-book marketing stunts like these.

New campaign billboard ads

It’s probably difficult to miss their latest marketing effort in the form of a huge billboard asking celebrities questions.

Here’s one at Raffles Place asking the Crazy Rich Asians star, Henry Golding, out to watch a concert.

There is also another one along Raffles Place MRT asking the former Nominated Member of Parliament and ex-Miss Universe Singapore, Eunice Olsen, a somewhat tacky question.

That got a response from Olsen.

“Sexist and derogatory” ad

In an Instagram post on Nov. 29, Olsen wrote that she only found out about this advertisement from a friend who saw it.

On the billboard, a “Would you rather” question was posed to Olsen, asking if she would choose a French kiss or go to a French Film Festival with a guy who goes by the handle @alexkrygsman.

Olsen, who has been a strong advocate for women empowerment in Singapore, was evidently upset by that.

She took issue with how her name was used on the billboard without permission and also the content of the billboard, which she deemed as disrespectful to women as it serves to disempower them.

Here’s what she wrote in her Instagram post:

Hi everyone, do any of you know what ad this is at Raffles place? A dear friend of mine alerted me this morning. She was rushing and did not manage to see where the ad is from. My manager and I do not know anything about this ad and the company did not seek permission to use my name. Just wanted to let all of you know that I am not part of this company’s ad campaign. This ad is sexist and derogatory towards women, and using someone’s name without permission. Companies should not get away with putting up ads like these.

Iceland has legislation against sexist advertising that makes women feel disempowered and I think it’s about time Singapore has this too.

Facebook ad as well

Searching for “Alex Krygsman” on Facebook throws up what looks like an account linked to the marketing effort.

It also shared a video asking Olsen for a French kiss or a night out:

Reactions

After publicly taking issue with the ad on Instagram to find out who was behind this marketing stunt, Olsen’s followers quickly identified with her and supported her in taking a stand.

Police report

In her latest Instagram post on the same day as the previous post calling out the ad, Olsen wrote that she has lodged a police report and has asked her followers what her next course of action should be.

What she wrote:

Hi everyone, Thank you for your texts, comments and concern. I have officially lodged a police report about the ad.

I did this because:

1. Whether it was my name or someone else’s, it was used without permission. And this has nothing to do with the fact that the original post was open sourced.

2. Advertising can play a big role to influence gender equality. As a brand, ad agency, media buyer or media owner, you have the power through your ads to empower women, or disempower them. We are influenced by what we see in advertising whether we like it or not. By having ads like that, you are sending the wrong message and reinforcing stereotypes about women.

I am deeply disappointed, and disapprove of this ad and what it represents. It is misappropriation of identity, sexist, derogatory, disrespectful, distasteful and is a cheap shot at a publicity stunt.

I would like to ask all of you what you think should be my next course of action.

Top photo collage from Eunice Olsen Facebook and Instagram