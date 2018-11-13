Here’s a list of gantries where motorists need not pay ERP until Dec. 31, 2018

On November 12, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced some changes in the ERP rates, following the review of rates for the December school holidays.

These new rates will take effect from November 17 onwards, and last until December 31.

No ERP charges at several places

According to LTA’s news release, motorists travelling in several parts of Singapore will not have to pay ERP charges starting November 17.

This is the list of places and their timings:

Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE): Set of three gantries after Jurong Town Hall towards the city) between 7am and 7.30am

Set of three gantries after Jurong Town Hall towards the city) between 7am and 7.30am Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) before the PIE between 7.30am and 8am

between 7.30am and 8am Southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road between 7am and 7.30am

City-bound East Coast Parkway (ECP) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) slip road (two gantries) between 8am to 8.30am

slip road (two gantries) between 8am to 8.30am Eastbound ECP before KPE between 7pm to 7.30pm

between 7pm to 7.30pm Westbound Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive (two gantries) between 7.30am to 8am

before exit to Maxwell Road and on slip road to Marina Coastal Drive (two gantries) between 7.30am to 8am Eastbound MCE before exit to Central Boulevard and at slip road from Marina Boulevard (two gantries) between 6:00pm to 6.30pm and 7pm to 7.30pm

before exit to Central Boulevard and at slip road from Marina Boulevard (two gantries) between 6:00pm to 6.30pm and 7pm to 7.30pm Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) at Kallang Bahru (two gantries) from 7.30am to 8am

at Kallang Bahru (two gantries) from 7.30am to 8am Westbound PIE before Eunos Link: All day

before Eunos Link: All day Bendemeer Road and Woodsville Tunnel (two gantries) from 7.30am to 8.30am and 9am to 9.30am

(two gantries) from 7.30am to 8.30am and 9am to 9.30am Dunearn Road (two gantries): All day

(two gantries): All day Kallang Road : All day

: All day Thomson Road between 7.30am to 8am, and 9am to 9.30am

between 7.30am to 8am, and 9am to 9.30am Kallang Bahru and Geylang Bahru (two gantries): All day

(two gantries): All day Upper Bukit Timah Road: All day

Reduced rates

The rates for ERP charges were also reduced at several gantries during certain time periods.

For instance, the ERP gantry on KPE to the ECP after Defu Flyover will have a reduced charge of $1 from 7am to 8am, and 9am to 9.30am.

Four gantries along the MCE also had rates reduced by S$1 for certain time periods in the morning and evening.

This is a screenshot of the full table:

