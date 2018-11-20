E-scooters to have prominent identification stickers to identify owners come Jan. 2019

As part of the new e-scooter licensing regime that will kick in come January next year, all registered e-scooters (whether privately owned or under personal mobile device [PMD]-sharing operators) will have identification stickers prominently placed on them.

This, the Ministry of Transport says, will facilitate enforcement and deter reckless riding.

Advertisement

Following concerns about safety and considerate usage of e-scooters voiced online over the past year, Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan asked why the government was allowing PMD sharing services while “incidences of unsafe and inconsiderate usage” had not yet subsided.

In a Nov. 20 written reply to Tan, the Ministry of Transport said the Land Transport Authority has been “strengthening public education and enforcement for all PMD users”.

It said it is allowing sharing services for the convenience it allows public users in first- and last-mile connectivity, and also permit more Singaporeans to use PMDs, without having to own or carry them around.

Small-scale operational licences, limited fleet of shared PMDs to be allowed

The LTA will be allowing operators to apply for small-scale operations with a limited fleet starting 2019, according to MOT’s reply.

The ministry also said the LTA is studying key issues of PMD-sharing services such as fire risks and charging issues.

Advertisement

Errant e-scooter riders prominently featured on social media

Since the proliferation of e-scooters, it has become a common occurrence on social media to see videos of errant e-scooter riders.

Videos include them riding recklessly and illegally on roads, and some even on expressways.

There have also been e-scooter hit-and-run incidents where victims have taken to social media to appeal for witnesses.

Advertisement

Top image by Joshua Lee