Converse warehouse sale happening at Tai Seng from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2

Can't wait.

Tanya Ong | November 12, 2018 @ 11:47 am

There will be a Converse warehouse sale taking place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.

Converse warehouse sale

Organised by Atlantic Sports Pte Ltd, the sale will feature past-season and clearance models on discount.

Sale items include sneakers, apparel and accessories such as bags, caps and socks.

Previously, a sale took place earlier this year from May 31 to June 3.

During that event, footwear was available for S$19.90 and the price of apparel started from S$29.90.

Photo via Facebook, by Ronel Añonuevo.
Here are the details for the upcoming sale:

November 29 to December 2

10am to 8.30pm

27 Harrison Road S369647

Nearest MRT station: Tai Seng

Cool.

 

Top photo composite image via Ronel Añonuevo’s Facebook.

