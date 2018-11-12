Converse warehouse sale happening at Tai Seng from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2
There will be a Converse warehouse sale taking place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.
Converse warehouse sale
Organised by Atlantic Sports Pte Ltd, the sale will feature past-season and clearance models on discount.
Sale items include sneakers, apparel and accessories such as bags, caps and socks.
Previously, a sale took place earlier this year from May 31 to June 3.
During that event, footwear was available for S$19.90 and the price of apparel started from S$29.90.
Here are the details for the upcoming sale:
November 29 to December 2
10am to 8.30pm
27 Harrison Road S369647
Nearest MRT station: Tai Seng
