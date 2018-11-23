Confirmed: Heng Swee Keat is PAP’s 1st Asst Sec-Gen, Chan Chun Sing to be 2nd ASG

Following the Lianhe Zaobao scoops, the new appointments of Ministers Heng Swee Keat and Chan Chun Sing as the first assistant secretary-general and second assistant secretary-general respectively are the nation’s worst-kept secrets.

On Nov. 23, Heng and Chan, on behalf of the People’s Action Party (PAP), announced the new office-bearers of its 35th Central Executive Committee (CEC) at the party headquarters during the press conference.

The 35th CEC, PAP’s highest decision-making body, is likely the team leading PAP into the next general election.

That was the only position to remain unchanged from the 34th CEC.

New Chairman and Vice-Chairman

Minister Gan Kim Yong was named Chairman of the PAP.

Gan previously held the role of Organising Secretary. He takes over from Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

With this move, the role of Chairman remains within the hands of a 3G leader.

Minister Masagos Zulkifli was named as the Vice-Chairman.

He replaces another Malay Minister, Yaacob Ibrahim.

New 1st Assistant Secretary-General

The rumour that had political observers abuzz was confirmed. Minister Heng will indeed serve as the party’s 1st Assistant Secretary-General.

This will likely fuel speculation that Heng is therefore in prime position to become PM Lee’s successor, as PM Lee himself was a former 1st ASG.

However, not all 1st ASGs become Prime Ministers. For example, DPM Teo Chee Hean served as the 1st ASG for the 34th CEC.

And former PM Goh Chok Tong became Prime Minister after serving as the 2nd ASG.

So it’s a big hint, but it’s not a confirmation.

New 2nd Assistant Secretary-General

The other name bandied about for the role as the next Prime Minister, Chan Chun Sing, was confirmed as the party’s 2nd Assistant Secretary General.

He replaces DPM Tharman Shanmugaratnam in the role.

Treasurer, assistant treasurer and organising secretaries

Minister Ong Ye Kung was indeed named to a role within the CEC. He will serve as Assistant Treasurer.

Minister K. Shanmugam will serve as the party’s Treasurer, taking over from Lim Swee Say.

The new organising secretaries will be Ministers Grace Fu and Desmond Lee.

However, this is one less organising secretary than the 34th CEC, who had three.

Ong posted a message of congratulations to Heng and Chan on his Facebook page, and said it was all hands on deck as there was a lot of work to do:

Co-opted members

The CEC announced they would co-opt four additional members into their ranks.

They are Ministers Lawrence Wong and Desmond Lee, Sitoh Yih Pin and Christopher de Souza.

Final list

Secretary-General: Lee Hsien Loong

Chairman: Gan Kim Yong

Vice-Chairman: Masagos Zulkifli

1st Assistant Secretary-General: Heng Swee Keat

2nd Assistant Secretary-General: Chan Chun Sing

Treasurer: K. Shanmugam

Assistant Treasurer: Ong Ye Kung

Organising Secretaries: Grace Fu, Desmond Lee

Rest of the members: Tan Chuan-Jin, Indranee Rajah, Ng Chee Meng, Christopher de Souza, Vivian Balakrishnan, Josephine Teo, Ng Eng Hen, Sitoh Yih Pin, Lawrence Wong.

