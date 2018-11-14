Ang Mo Kio pasar malam has deep fried sweet potato balls, Taiwan grilled oyster mushrooms & Thai iced tea by the litre
Is your waistline prepared?
Prefer food that is oily, tasty, definitely unhealthy, but not necessarily Insta-worthy?
Then this pasar malam happening now, between Blk 709 and Blk 712A Ang Mo Kio Central, is the place for you.
Here’s what you can spend your calories on:
Sweet potato balls
Golden deep fried goodness, this one.
Taiwan style grilled mushrooms
There are eight flavours to choose from including curry, black pepper, and wasabi.
Thai iced tea
Two stalls are selling Thai iced tea at this pasar malam. Both offer iced tea by the litre in a variety of flavours.
Interestingly, the cheekily named T.I.T stall allows you to buy them in pairs of T.I.Ts ($4.50):
Turkish kebab
Nothing beats a good greasy mayo-filled Turkish döner kebab at a night market.
Other offerings:
Of course, no pasar malam is complete without stalls selling cheap electronics, and clothes.
Where? Open area between Blk 709 and Blk 712A Ang Mo Kio Central
When? November 10, 2018 to December 9, 2018
How to get there? Nearest MRT station Ang Mo Kio
All images from Singapore Night Bazaar Facebook
