Ang Mo Kio pasar malam has deep fried sweet potato balls, Taiwan grilled oyster mushrooms & Thai iced tea by the litre

Is your waistline prepared?

Jonathan Lim | November 14, 2018 @ 12:01 pm

Prefer food that is oily, tasty, definitely unhealthy, but not necessarily Insta-worthy?

Then this pasar malam happening now, between Blk 709 and Blk 712A Ang Mo Kio Central, is the place for you.

Here’s what you can spend your calories on:

Sweet potato balls

Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

Golden deep fried goodness, this one.

Taiwan style grilled mushrooms

Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

There are eight flavours to choose from including curry, black pepper, and wasabi.

Thai iced tea

Image from Singapore Night Bazaar
Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

Two stalls are selling Thai iced tea at this pasar malam. Both offer iced tea by the litre in a variety of flavours.

Interestingly, the cheekily named T.I.T stall allows you to buy them in pairs of T.I.Ts ($4.50):

Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

Turkish kebab

Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

Nothing beats a good greasy mayo-filled Turkish döner kebab at a night market.

Other offerings:

Of course, no pasar malam is complete without stalls selling cheap electronics, and clothes.

Image from Singapore Night Bazaar
Image from Singapore Night Bazaar
Image from Singapore Night Bazaar
Image from Singapore Night Bazaar
Image from Singapore Night Bazaar

 

Where? Open area between Blk 709 and Blk 712A Ang Mo Kio Central
When? November 10, 2018 to December 9, 2018
How to get there? Nearest MRT station Ang Mo Kio

All images from Singapore Night Bazaar Facebook 

About Jonathan Lim

Jon is thankful that Singapore is interesting enough to keep a website like Mothership.sg up and running.

