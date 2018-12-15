This app has Yanxi Palace filters that let you look like characters from the drama

Yanxi Palace is all the buzz right now.

If you’re lost, we’re actually talking about a 70-episode Chinese drama full of conniving concubines and palace maids that attempt to backstab each other in every single episode.

Perhaps not so different from some of our office lives, but we digress.

For those who are deeply invested in the drama, here’s something fun: An app called Pitu has Yanxi filters that lets you look like the characters in the drama.

It looks like this in the app store:

After you’ve downloaded it, you should arrive at the home screen:

Selecting the “Crazy ex-face” option will lead you to a myriad of themed filters.

Once here, select the “Yanxi” option from the tab on top, following which the drama’s characters will appear (ignore the first two, they’re some real-life photo shoots thingy):

Tap on a character once to download his/her filter, then tap it again to take a photo of yourself.

Some tips when taking a photo:

Make sure there are no shadows on your face

Don’t be afraid to fill the frame with your newly-sharpened face

Do. Not. Smile.

Here are the results on my face:

After you’ve tried it, it’s time to force your mother/father/husband/wife/boyfriend/girlfriend/dog/cat/rabbit/fish/bird to do it.

Fun times ahead.

Top image from Pitu app