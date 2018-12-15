Back
﻿

This app has Yanxi Palace filters that let you look like characters from the drama

Can entertain you for at least 15 minutes.

Mandy How | September 11, 10:32 am

Events

Tales of Fearsome River Creatures

17 November 2018 - 30 December 2018, 10:00-17:00

80 Mandai Lake Road

Upsurge

Yanxi Palace is all the buzz right now.

6 reasons ‘Yanxi Palace’ is the best Chinese drama you’ll see today

If you’re lost, we’re actually talking about a 70-episode Chinese drama full of conniving concubines and palace maids that attempt to backstab each other in every single episode.

Perhaps not so different from some of our office lives, but we digress.

For those who are deeply invested in the drama, here’s something fun: An app called Pitu has Yanxi filters that lets you look like the characters in the drama.

It looks like this in the app store:

After you’ve downloaded it, you should arrive at the home screen:

Selecting the “Crazy ex-face” option will lead you to a myriad of themed filters.

Once here, select the “Yanxi” option from the tab on top, following which the drama’s characters will appear (ignore the first two, they’re some real-life photo shoots thingy):

Tap on a character once to download his/her filter, then tap it again to take a photo of yourself.

Some tips when taking a photo:

  • Make sure there are no shadows on your face
  • Don’t be afraid to fill the frame with your newly-sharpened face
  • Do. Not. Smile.

Here are the results on my face:

As Wei Yingluo, the main protagonist
Another of Yingluo
As one of the concubines
As the empress’ brother. Terrifying

After you’ve tried it, it’s time to force your mother/father/husband/wife/boyfriend/girlfriend/dog/cat/rabbit/fish/bird to do it.

Fun times ahead.

Top image from Pitu app

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Ex-City Harvest Church leader Chew Eng Han convicted of attempting to escape S'pore in sampan

His defence lawyer said he wasn't trying to run away.

December 13, 12:04 am

Amos Yee's mother writes FB post defending him, wants Melissa Chen to apologise to her son

Face off.

December 12, 10:37 pm

Vietnamese lady cosplaying as SAR-21 anime character gives new meaning to 'Rifle Wife'

The human imagination knows no boundaries.

December 12, 07:34 pm

There's a place in S'pore you can throw axes for fun, S'poreans losing limbs in 3, 2, 1...

Not for angry people.

December 12, 07:21 pm

TOC editor Terry Xu to be charged with criminal defamation for article on MP Seah Kian Peng's Facebook post

The article in question was not written by Willy Sum.

December 12, 05:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close