fbpx

Back
﻿

Write your will for just S$99, thanks to Josephus Tan, lawyer with L’Oréal Paris hair

Leave your family one less thing to fight over after you pass away.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 2018 @ 06:10 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Here’s a service that might come in handy, in the event you have some money and assets left over when you are dead:

Will-writing service

Josephus Tan, a highly-recognisable lawyer, grassroots activist, inspirational figure, and generally cool dude with funky L’Oréal Paris hair, has opened a new platform providing a legal service.

Tan’s Invictus Legacy Centre will provide will-writing services to cater to the majority of Singaporeans put off by the idea of leaving behind a will because of perceived hefty fees involved in the process of will-making.

Tan said in his Facebook post on Sept. 9 that his mission is “so that everyone can leave behind a legacy for your loved ones and/ or charitable causes you’re passionate about”.

Will-writing services start from S$99 — which is why he announced the platform’s opening on 9/9.

The wills the firm writes are named “Happy Wills”.

The market rate for this will-writing service is currently price between S$200 to S$300.

Working on his passion project

According to Tan, this latest project is one born out of passion.

He said he wants to offer legal protection for the assets of all Singaporeans through providing affordable wills and lasting power of attorney.

This is to allow Singaporeans to have something to leave behind, even for the underprivileged, as having a will that they can afford is both empowering and dignifying.

And in line with his passion, Tan said Invictus Legacy Centre is opened seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm.

It is opened even on weekends as Tan said he would “rather be in office on weekends meeting Singaporeans from all walks of life through this initiative”.

In-depth media interview

Tan came clean in an in-depth media interview in March 2018, where he spoke about intimate details of his life, such as his recent divorce, being dropped from running for the incumbent political party during the last general election, and his brush with almost getting felled by a stroke.

Josephus Tan, a lawyer with L’Oréal Paris hair, said his look got in the way of PAP candidacy

Previous coverage of Josephus Tan:

Generally cool lawyer dude with L’Oréal Paris hair assures PSLE kids he scored 183 & turned out okay

PAP might just field this rock star with moustache, beard & L’Oréal Paris hair as a candidate

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

35°C in S'pore end-March 2019

But rain will follow in the last week.

March 16, 02:13 am

People in New Zealand show up at mosques to lay flowers & write messages of hope

Muslims in New Zealand make up 1.1 percent out of a 4.25 million population.

March 16, 12:43 am

S'porean politicians condemn New Zealand terror attack & express condolences

Singaporeans should always remain vigilant and work to spread tolerance.

March 15, 11:49 pm

Free Changi Jewel public preview tickets on sale on Carousell for S$4 - S$10

Resale of the preview tickets is not allowed.

March 15, 11:34 pm

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

He has been slammed by Australians and New Zealanders.

March 15, 10:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close