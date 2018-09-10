Write your will for just S$99, thanks to Josephus Tan, lawyer with L’Oréal Paris hair

Here’s a service that might come in handy, in the event you have some money and assets left over when you are dead:

Advertisement

Will-writing service

Josephus Tan, a highly-recognisable lawyer, grassroots activist, inspirational figure, and generally cool dude with funky L’Oréal Paris hair, has opened a new platform providing a legal service.

Tan’s Invictus Legacy Centre will provide will-writing services to cater to the majority of Singaporeans put off by the idea of leaving behind a will because of perceived hefty fees involved in the process of will-making.

Tan said in his Facebook post on Sept. 9 that his mission is “so that everyone can leave behind a legacy for your loved ones and/ or charitable causes you’re passionate about”.

Will-writing services start from S$99 — which is why he announced the platform’s opening on 9/9.

The wills the firm writes are named “Happy Wills”.

The market rate for this will-writing service is currently price between S$200 to S$300.

Advertisement

Working on his passion project

According to Tan, this latest project is one born out of passion.

He said he wants to offer legal protection for the assets of all Singaporeans through providing affordable wills and lasting power of attorney.

This is to allow Singaporeans to have something to leave behind, even for the underprivileged, as having a will that they can afford is both empowering and dignifying.

And in line with his passion, Tan said Invictus Legacy Centre is opened seven days a week, from 10am to 6pm.

It is opened even on weekends as Tan said he would “rather be in office on weekends meeting Singaporeans from all walks of life through this initiative”.

Advertisement

In-depth media interview

Tan came clean in an in-depth media interview in March 2018, where he spoke about intimate details of his life, such as his recent divorce, being dropped from running for the incumbent political party during the last general election, and his brush with almost getting felled by a stroke.

Previous coverage of Josephus Tan: