Former Under One Roof actor, Zaibo, diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer

Zaibo is a Malaysian actor best known for his portrayal of Yusof, mee rebus seller, and husband of Rosnah, in the iconic Channel 5 sitcom, Under One Roof.

Here he is.

On September 5, An Executive Broadcast Journalist at Malaysian news channel, NTV7 News and Current Affairs Department, Farah Nabilah Wazer tweeted this.

Pelakon sitkom Spanar Jaya, Zaibo, kini menghidap penyakit kanser esofagus (Esophageal Cancer) tahap 4. Bagi yang ingin menyumbang untuk meringankan beban beliau boleh salurkan ke akaun Maybank ZAINAL ARIFFIN BIN ABD HAMID no. 151445182071 #MPBStyle @NewsMPB pic.twitter.com/qFo5a7v6NI — Farah Nabilah Wazer (@farahNewsMPB) September 5, 2018

Here is what the tweet says.

Spanar Jaya (Malaysian series) sitcom actor, Zaibo, has been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer

The tweet also provided a bank account number where fans could send donations to.

Diagnosis

The funnyman, who got hitched in 2010, was candid about his condition in an interview with Malaysian newspaper, NST.

“I was shocked to learn that I had the Big C, and didn’t want family, friends and fans to worry about me.”

He also told NST that his illness had caused him to throw up after every meal, restricting him to only a liquid diet.

But he is by no means dejected, assuring everyone.

“I only began to feel sick two weeks after Hari Raya Aidilfitri. I have faith in my doctors, and what keeps me going is thinking positively that I’ll beat my illness.”

