fbpx

Back
﻿

Popular tze char outlet, ThaiPan Restaurant in Mandarin Gardens, is closing on Dec. 1, 2018

The restaurant is in a condominium complex, which makes it a little difficult to find.

Sulaiman Daud | September 10, 2018 @ 07:28 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

It’s a shame whenever a good makan place closes down because of high costs.

ThaiPan Restaurant, a popular tze char outlet offering Thai and Chinese cuisine in the East Coast area, looks set to be the latest victim.

Popular with customers

The restaurant, located at 13 Siglap Road within the Mandarin Gardens condominium complex, is known for dishes like butter squid, black pepper beef and olive fried rice.

Screen shot from ThaiPan Restaurant’s website.
Screen shot from ThaiPan’s website.

It’s racked up positive reviews on websites like Yelp and HungryGoWhere, with a four-star rating after 88 Google reviews.

Screen shot from HungryGoWhere.
Screen shot from Yelp.

And it’s also popular with students, particularly those who attend the nearby Victoria School, Temasek JC, and Victoria JC.

Restaurant to close in December

But on Sept. 8, Facebook user Kana Marumo shared the news of the impending closure of ThaiPan restaurant, with two photos.

In case you can’t see it, the caption reads:

“For those who know Thaipan, please read! Let’s save Thaipan! 😊 Please spread the word! Thank you!”

High costs, not sustainable

The first photo is of a letter supposedly written by a manager of ThaiPan restaurant, named Haydee.

It claims the following:

  • ThaiPan will close on Dec. 1, 2018.
  • This is due to the high costs of rent, ingredients, labour and utilities.
  • Rental cost is singled out as the reason why running the restaurant is no longer sustainable.

Mothership.sg has confirmed with the Management Council of Mandarin Gardens that ThaiPan has indicated they are not extending their lease after December 1.

According to a ThaiPan restaurant manager named Haydee, the restaurant is currently paying $12,000 a month in rent.

The second photo is another letter written by someone named John Lucas.

Titled “Save ThaiPan”, it also states that ThaiPan will close on Dec. 1, 2018, but makes a number of additional allegations:

  • ThaiPan’s rent has doubled in five years.
  • The Management Council has increased ThaiPan’s rent.
  • The Management Council is planning to tender for a new restaurant during the en bloc sale.

Mothership.sg has contacted the Management Council of Mandarin Gardens for further comment.

Mandarin Gardens made headlines in March 2018 when property owners approved of a $2.48 billion asking price for an en bloc sale.

Hard to reach

Besides the high operational and rental costs, another reason for ThaiPan’s financial woes could be its location.

Situated within the condominium grounds, this makes it somewhat difficult to get to.

Some online reviews have pointed this out, like this one on Yelp:

“The location is pretty not that user-friendly – but due to that, prices are cheap and better compared to restaurants elsewhere…

What I Don’t Love: The location. But if you drive or cab, you’re good to go! ;D”

The problematic location is also mentioned in the “Save ThaiPan” letter:

“The estate does not reside near an industrial park, so weekday revenue is never good. Most businesses allow only a short lunch break, so if it can’t be reached by foot, it is not considered.”

To make matters worse, ThaiPan does not seem to be available on food delivery services like FoodPanda or Deliveroo either, even for nearby addresses.

It does provide a catering service, but for larger orders.

For those who might want a taste of ThaiPan before it closes for good, a trip to Mandarin Gardens is in order.

Top image from ThaiPan Restaurant’s website.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

35°C in S'pore end-March 2019

But rain will follow in the last week.

March 16, 02:13 am

People in New Zealand show up at mosques to lay flowers & write messages of hope

Muslims in New Zealand make up 1.1 percent out of a 4.25 million population.

March 16, 12:43 am

S'porean politicians condemn New Zealand terror attack & express condolences

Singaporeans should always remain vigilant and work to spread tolerance.

March 15, 11:49 pm

Free Changi Jewel public preview tickets on sale on Carousell for S$4 - S$10

Resale of the preview tickets is not allowed.

March 15, 11:34 pm

60,000 signatures on petition demanding Australian senator Fraser Anning removed after he blamed Muslim immigration for Christchurch mosque shootings

He has been slammed by Australians and New Zealanders.

March 15, 10:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close