Tan Kheng Hua found being on Crazy Rich Asians set not much different from Phua Chu Kang

Singapore’s red carpet event for Crazy Rich Asians was hot.

The kind of hot that makes you feel like you’re sweating your balls off — even when you didn’t have balls.

But it was all worth it, because Tan Kheng Hua commented on our Instagram post on the event:

Very uncool, but we’ll admit that we were thrilled.

Then my boss found out about it, and set me to ask Kheng for an interview.

Erm. A bit shameless ah, I thought. But orders are orders.

Long story short, after some sweaty and nervous correspondence (on my end) over Instagram, we managed to set up the interview that would birth this article.

Alas, Kheng was in London, but was agreeable to speak to us either via email or over the phone.

To keep things snappy and (hopefully) fun, we sent her the following 12 short questions that she could answer off the top of her head:

1. Describe being on the set of Crazy Rich Asians in three words:

Kheng: Crazy. Great. Fun.

2. Describe being on the set of Phua Chu Kang in three words:

Crazy. Great. Fun.

3. Any superstar treatment (in Hollywood) that blew you away?

Nope. Because I am not a superstar.

4. One thing that made you happy on the set of CRA:

Being surrounded by crazy great talent. In front of and behind the camera.

5. One thing that annoyed/ angered you on the set of CRA:

I don’t get annoyed or angry easily.

6. Three words to describe your impression of the crazy rich in Singapore:

They. Work. Hard.

7. If you woke up crazy, insanely, filthy rich, the first thing you would do is:

Plan and pay for a holiday with the people I love most in the world.

8. If you woke up with nothing but a roof over your head and clothes on your back, the first thing you would do is:

Just continue doing what I love to do — work.

9. Who’s the most famous American interview you’ve met?

Anderson Cooper.

Side note: You can watch the interview here:

Fill in the blank(s):

10. My favourite cai png combination is:

Rice. Long beans. Loh nng (braised hard boiled egg).

11. A local dish you would recommend to an overseas friend who’s visiting Singapore, and why:

Fish-head curry. Because it is yummy, originated from here, and might bring them to somewhere they have never gone before.

And for good measure, here’s a dose of nostalgia:

Top image from Tan Kheng Hua’s Instagram and Rachel Ng