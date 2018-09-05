fbpx

Back
﻿

Tampines St 42 HDB block with TV test pattern design goes viral in China because nostalgia

One image, many meanings.

Kayla Wong | September 5, 2018 @ 12:20 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A picture of a Tampines Street 42 HDB block of flats adorned with the iconic TV test pattern design has gone viral in China.

The photo of the block of flats is accompanied by the caption, “This condominium in Singapore can be named Tuesday Afternoons”.

It was uploaded on Weibo on Sept. 3, and has since been shared more than 19,500 times and received over 27,000 likes.

Weibo is China’s most popular microblogging platform.

Nostalgia

For many Chinese born in the 1980s and 1990s, the image of a static television test pattern screen reminded them of the times when they were children.

Switching on their TV sets on Tuesday afternoons and expecting to be greeted by hours of delightful entertainment, the disappointment sets in when they are met with an image of a TV test pattern and a loud, jarring monotonous sound.

This image of the Tampines HDB block has brought many Chinese in their 30 and 40s right back to their childhoods.

Responses

Brings them back to a time gone by

I remember seeing the same test pattern on many TV channels after midnight too.

Those who get it should already have kids.

Probably the most painful 4 hours during the summer holidays. Haha.

This picture actually brings me physical discomfort.

Just a Singaporean’s comment passing through

I’m Singaporean. That’s not a condo lah, it’s called HDB!

A bit of Chinese TV history

According to Shenyang News & General Channel, China’s main state broadcaster CCTV (previously Beijing Television before 1978) used to conduct its maintenance every Tuesday afternoon.

Other area-specific television stations then took the cue from CCTV and also arranged for their maintenance to be done during the same time, resulting in the practice being carried on.

But sometimes, the maintenance was done during ungodly hours like after midnight, which explains why some netizens remember seeing the TV test pattern during those times instead of Tuesday afternoons.

All screenshots and top image via Weibo

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Creative CEO personally comes down to IT Show to help customers with his products

That's amazing.

March 10, 03:52 pm

Comfort Delgro looking for passenger who alighted from taxi at ECP after driver blacks out

The driver had blacked out, causing him to lose control of the cab.

March 10, 03:08 pm

Catholic Church & Cornerstone Community Church praise government for move to cancel Watain concert

They stress the need to protect the nation from forms of art that would incite violence and hatred.

March 10, 02:58 pm

Pokémon Centre Singapore could open at Jewel Changi Airport by April 17, 2019

Will your Pikachu spark Nurse Joy?

March 10, 02:20 pm

As an 8-year-old, S'pore boy became a Tampines Rovers FC fan. 20 years later, he's their coach.

He's lived in Tampines all his life too.

March 10, 12:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close