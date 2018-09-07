fbpx

This is how 40-year-old toy collector in Perak, M’sia takes photos with his superhero collection

Dope.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 7, 2018 @ 04:27 pm

Upsurge

Life is all about one’s perspective.

Because who says superheroes don’t exist?

One guy in Perak, Malaysia has managed to capture them in his life. Or him in their lives.

To fulfil a childhood dream

The 40-year-old toy collector from Perak, Malaysia, Wire Hon, has shot creative photos involving his superhero figurines and his family living under the same roof.

He started doing this just to fulfil his childhood dream of taking keepsake photos with his favourite Marvel and Justice League superheroes.

Eventually, these shoots, which look like a fun bonding activity, involved his whole family too.

His photos have been well-received internationally, as you might have already seen them on 9gag, Boredpanda, Ozzyman and Weibo.

If you have not seen his photos, you definitely should.

Check these out:

Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.

Wire Hon shared with Mothership.sg that the photos were inspired by happenings from daily routine or lifestyle, such as basic house chores.

He thought that it will be more interesting to show a different facet of the superheroes, as they help out with these trivial activities.

Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.

Next level: Video

Behind-the-scenes

Each shoot takes about 30 to 45 minutes and he will take over 10 photos to choose to best ones to upload online.

Creative works do take more time and effort than one would have expected even if it’s just for fun as you can see from these behind-the-scenes.

First, adjust the relative scale of figurines to the person and position of the superheroes.

Then, enter the frame, pose and shoot.

Voila! What you see on his Facebook or Instagram.

Other behind-the-scenes photos.

Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.
Photo from Wire Hon’s Facebook.

Follow his Instagram for these quirky photos that will definitely make your day.

Top photo collage from Wire Hon’s Facebook.

