Starbucks S’pore releases new mermaid merchandise to celebrate 47th anniversary

Starbucks is releasing a new set of siren-themed merchandise to commemorate its 47th anniversary.

The Anniversary Collection features tumblers and mugs in “shades of blue and touches of gold” with the chain’s iconic twin-tailed siren (or mermaid) featured prominently.

Here are the products and their prices:

Anniversary Coffee Blends

Aside from mugs and tumblers, Starbucks is also releasing some Anniversary Blends:

Note that not all merchandise is available at every shop.

To check where each particular item is stocked at, check out the comment section of their individual photo in this Facebook album.

All images via Starbucks.