Starbucks S’pore releases new mermaid merchandise to celebrate 47th anniversary

Shut up and take my money.

Joshua Lee | September 6, 2018 @ 12:00 pm

Starbucks is releasing a new set of siren-themed merchandise to commemorate its 47th anniversary.

The Anniversary Collection features tumblers and mugs in “shades of blue and touches of gold” with the chain’s iconic twin-tailed siren (or mermaid) featured prominently.

Here are the products and their prices:

Ceramic coffee mug with crown lid (12oz): S$35.90 each.
Mermaid ceramic tumbler (12oz): S$34.90 each.
Plastic tumbler (Left, 12oz): S$21.90; Plastic tumbler (Right, 16oz): S$25.90
Tumbler (16oz): S$42.90; Journal: S$12.90; Plate: S$12.90.
Plastic cold cup (Left, 16oz): S$21.90; Plastic tumbler (Right, 16oz): S$25.90.
Cups and tumblers from left to right (20oz: S$39.90; 16oz: S$42.90; 16oz: S$36.90; 16oz: S$42.90).
Glass tumbler (20oz): S$25.90.
Bottle and cold cup (Left, 15.2oz: S$39.90; Right, 24oz: S$29.90).
Siren scale-themed Starbucks card. Needs a minimum of S$10 of loaded value.

Anniversary Coffee Blends

Aside from mugs and tumblers, Starbucks is also releasing some Anniversary Blends:

Complex and full-bodied with a distinctive spicy flavor that’s amazingly bold. Whole Bean, 250g: S$16.90.
Starbucks Origami™ Personal Drip Coffee, 6-pack: S$9.90.
Starbucks VIA® Ready Brew, 12 sticks: S$16.90.

Note that not all merchandise is available at every shop.

To check where each particular item is stocked at, check out the comment section of their individual photo in this Facebook album.

All images via Starbucks.

