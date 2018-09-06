Starbucks S’pore releases new mermaid merchandise to celebrate 47th anniversary

Starbucks is releasing a new set of siren-themed merchandise to commemorate its 47th anniversary.
The Anniversary Collection features tumblers and mugs in “shades of blue and touches of gold” with the chain’s iconic twin-tailed siren (or mermaid) featured prominently.
Here are the products and their prices:
Anniversary Coffee Blends
Aside from mugs and tumblers, Starbucks is also releasing some Anniversary Blends:
Note that not all merchandise is available at every shop.
To check where each particular item is stocked at, check out the comment section of their individual photo in this Facebook album.
All images via Starbucks.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.
About Joshua Lee
Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.
Story Playlists
Weekly Recap
Recap of the week
Weird AF
Flamin' Hot Stories
S’poreans Anyhowly Driving
Where To Eat?
S’pore Angst