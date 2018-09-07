fbpx

Sports car swerves to avoid motorcyclist, crashes into a bollard along Kaki Bukit area

They are there for a reason.

Sulaiman Daud | September 7, 2018 @ 02:02 pm

If you’ve ever wondered how tough the bollards along Singapore roads are, it turns out they’re pretty tough indeed.

On Sept. 6, Facebook user Dior Teo Angie shared two photos of a road accident with Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The first photo shows an orange Lotus sports car that had crashed into a bollard.

Pic from Dior Teo Angie / SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page.

While the car had taken considerable damage, the bollard looks fine.

She claimed that the bollard saved her boyfriend’s life, and that the incident had taken place at Kaki Bukit:

“At Kaki Bukit Area, thank to that “pole” that saved my bf’s life.”

However she did not elaborate on the details of the incident.

Motorcycle involved

The second photo showed an overturned motorcycle on the road:

Pic from Dior Teo Angie / SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page.

Facebook group Motoworld Singapore shared some more photos of the accident scene:

Pic from Motoworld Singapore.

Workers from a towing service appeared to be moving the stranded vehicles off the road:

Pic from Motoworld Singapore’s Facebook group.

Three injured, taken to hospital

According to Channel 8 News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to an accident that had taken place at the Junction of Kaki Bukit 1 and Eunos Link at 12:30 pm on Sept. 6.

The sports car was reportedly traveling straight while the motorcycle was turning right, and the accident occurred because both vehicles were trying to avoid each other.

Three people were injured at the scene, a motorcyclist, the motorcycle’s passenger, and the driver of the sports car.

They were sent to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

But thanks to the bollard, it was fortunate that other pedestrians were not injured.

Top image adapted from Dior Teo Angie’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

