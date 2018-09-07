Sports car swerves to avoid motorcyclist, crashes into a bollard along Kaki Bukit area

If you’ve ever wondered how tough the bollards along Singapore roads are, it turns out they’re pretty tough indeed.

On Sept. 6, Facebook user Dior Teo Angie shared two photos of a road accident with Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Advertisement

The first photo shows an orange Lotus sports car that had crashed into a bollard.

While the car had taken considerable damage, the bollard looks fine.

She claimed that the bollard saved her boyfriend’s life, and that the incident had taken place at Kaki Bukit:

“At Kaki Bukit Area, thank to that “pole” that saved my bf’s life.”

However she did not elaborate on the details of the incident.

Motorcycle involved

The second photo showed an overturned motorcycle on the road:

Facebook group Motoworld Singapore shared some more photos of the accident scene:

Workers from a towing service appeared to be moving the stranded vehicles off the road:

Three injured, taken to hospital

According to Channel 8 News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to an accident that had taken place at the Junction of Kaki Bukit 1 and Eunos Link at 12:30 pm on Sept. 6.

The sports car was reportedly traveling straight while the motorcycle was turning right, and the accident occurred because both vehicles were trying to avoid each other.

Three people were injured at the scene, a motorcyclist, the motorcycle’s passenger, and the driver of the sports car.

They were sent to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

But thanks to the bollard, it was fortunate that other pedestrians were not injured.

Advertisement

Top image adapted from Dior Teo Angie’s Facebook page.