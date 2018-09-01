Bloomberg does crash course video on what makes S’pore’s public housing work

Public housing in Singapore has been the talk of the town these days — with no signs of abating.

And adding to the chatter is Bloomberg Asia.

On Aug. 31, 2018, it published an approximately four-minute video about what makes public housing work in Singapore:

A brief history of HDB

A crash course on how public housing in Singapore came to be, the video, “How Singapore Solved Its Housing Problem”, extolled the virtues of the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

Here’s what the video said — a narrative Singaporeans are familiar with, but less so among foreigners:

• In Singapore, government-building public housing are clean, safe and well-maintained.

• About 80 percent of Singaporean households live in them.

• Singapore is one of the few countries in the world to achieve full home ownership status.

• Some 90.9 percent of the city’s households own their own homes.

• This is in between Romania (96 percent), and Lithuania (90.3 percent).

How Singapore fixed its housing problem

• In 1959, Singapore obtained self-governance from the British.

• The Hosing & Development Board was developed in 1960.

• The mission when it started out was to build rental units for the poor.

• The population was urged to leave informal settlements for new high-rises, which was a challenge.

• The squatter settlement of Bukit Ho Swee was mysteriously burned down on May 25, 1961.

• Some 400,000m² of settlement was razed by the fire.

• Four people were killed, and 16,000 left homeless.

• The fire victims were then successfully rehoused by the government in one year.

• New housing was then built on the site of disaster over next five years.

• The housing projects won over the people.

• By 1965, HDB managed to build over 51,000 apartments.

• This meant rehousing 400,000 people, which represented one-quarter of the population.

From renting to selling

• HDB started out by renting out apartments, but then began selling them in 1964.

• Singaporeans had to set aside money to be saved in the Central Provident Fund meant for retirement.

• In 1968, the government allowed the fund to be used for housing expenses.

Subsidised housing with conditions

• Singapore’s public housing is not only for the poor, but for the masses.

• The income bracket that citizens fall into will determine the type of housing they can buy, from two-room apartments to condominiums.

• Public housing is usually 20 to 30 percent cheaper than private property.

• Buyers had to order the apartments a few years in advance and occupy it for at least five years before selling it.

• There are currently one million apartments in Singapore designed and built by the HDB.

• Public housing is used for social control.

• Quotas ensure there is a mix of residents from various races to prevent formation of racial enclaves

Reactions

Singaporeans who watched the video pointed out that some scenes supposedly depicting Singapore in the old days might not be accurate.

Reactions from non-Singaporeans, on the other hand, were a mix of appreciation and awe: