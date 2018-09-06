fbpx

Back
﻿

You can get a “Pink IC” or “driving licence” for your pets for S$25

Don't deprive your pet of their pink ICs too.

Joshua Lee | September 6, 2018 @ 04:28 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Are you the sort of person who loves feeding your pets your food, dressing them in clothes, and generally treating them like real human beings? If so, this article is for you.

We came across a business that sell pet accessories, including identity cards designed like actual Singaporean identity cards.

Here’s the image if you can’t read the embedded post above:

According to Plus accessories, it is the size of a normal credit card.

It looks somewhat like an actual identity card, that is if you don’t look too closely.

It has all the necessary details such as name, race (or breed), date of birth, country of birth, and identity card number. The hologram on our identity card is replaced by a tiny photo of the pet.

It even has “Republic of Singapaw” on top.

Here’s a mock up of a Singaporean identity card for reference:

The NRIC isn’t the only form of identification you can create your pet, though.

We scrolled through Plus accessories and found that they make pet tags, including those designed in the likeness of our driving licence:

You can also get tags designed like identity cards too:

These tags were designed with an older logo. Plus accessories informed us that new tags and cards are designed with a new iteration of the logo.
These tags were designed with an older logo. Plus accessories informed us that new tags and cards are designed with a new iteration of the logo.

We checked with Plus accessories and found that the wallet size IC costs S$25 (but is currently retailing at a discounted promotional price of S$22 till September 15). It takes about two months after confirmation of design to receive the product.

The pet tags cost S$28 (non-waterproof) and S$38 (waterproof) and also take about two months to arrive.

Both Wallet ICs and pet tags are subjected to mailing fees (S$1 for normal, S$3 for registered). According to Plus accessories, the tags are for dogs, cats. parrots, rabbits, and hamsters.

You can visit Plus accessories’ Facebook page here.

Now your pets can be happy like bird when they too get their pink ICs.

Otherwise stated, all images via Plus accessories.

 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Morning Read Morning Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian woman wins S$4.1 million lottery with S$0.66 bet

Do you believe in luck?

March 12, 03:03 am

S'pore pest control staff throws & steps on snake in 'training exercise' video

Too tough.

March 12, 12:28 am

McDonald's S'pore replaces classic Coke with less sugar version, sparks calls to get old version back

Soda pressing.

March 11, 11:22 pm

People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung's new hole-punch camera

Holey moley.

March 11, 10:35 pm

S'pore guy discriminated for being 'fat', threatened with police & lawsuit by perpetrator in Popular bookstore

Police very busy these days.

March 11, 09:53 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close