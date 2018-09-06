You can get a “Pink IC” or “driving licence” for your pets for S$25

Are you the sort of person who loves feeding your pets your food, dressing them in clothes, and generally treating them like real human beings? If so, this article is for you.

We came across a business that sell pet accessories, including identity cards designed like actual Singaporean identity cards.

Here’s the image if you can’t read the embedded post above:

According to Plus accessories, it is the size of a normal credit card.

It looks somewhat like an actual identity card, that is if you don’t look too closely.

It has all the necessary details such as name, race (or breed), date of birth, country of birth, and identity card number. The hologram on our identity card is replaced by a tiny photo of the pet.

It even has “Republic of Singapaw” on top.

Here’s a mock up of a Singaporean identity card for reference:

The NRIC isn’t the only form of identification you can create your pet, though.

We scrolled through Plus accessories and found that they make pet tags, including those designed in the likeness of our driving licence:

You can also get tags designed like identity cards too:

We checked with Plus accessories and found that the wallet size IC costs S$25 (but is currently retailing at a discounted promotional price of S$22 till September 15). It takes about two months after confirmation of design to receive the product.

The pet tags cost S$28 (non-waterproof) and S$38 (waterproof) and also take about two months to arrive.

Both Wallet ICs and pet tags are subjected to mailing fees (S$1 for normal, S$3 for registered). According to Plus accessories, the tags are for dogs, cats. parrots, rabbits, and hamsters.

You can visit Plus accessories’ Facebook page here.

Now your pets can be happy like bird when they too get their pink ICs.

Otherwise stated, all images via Plus accessories.