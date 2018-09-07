fbpx

Back
﻿

Super many parakeets at sunset outside Ngee Ann Secondary show how beautiful S’pore can be

Looks like a painting.

Mandy How | September 7, 2018 @ 04:05 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Singapore is better known for its skyscrapers than natural wonders.

But a post shared to Facebook page Nature Society (Singapore) on August 24 shows us another side of our country.

A flock of mostly red-breasted parakeets  — a species of small parrots — was spotted in a tree outside Ngee Ann Secondary School during the evening sunset:

A good number of the birds were preening themselves on the branches.

Here’s what their silhouettes looked like from afar:

You can hear them in this video:

Here’s a gif of some birds settling down with the rest of the group, with a dab of pink skies in the background:


And most of them flew away together as the sky gradually got dark:

Near Threatened status

Red-breasted Parakeets at Changi Village, Singapore. Source: Lip Kee/Flickr

According to Singapore Birds Project (a local website by bird lovers), red-breasted parakeets are considered a “common introduced resident”.

Subspecies of it can largely be found in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, as well as South Asia.

Unfortunately, the bird currently stands at “Near Threatened” on the IUCN Red List, from its previous safe status of “Least Concern”.

This is due to suspected moderately rapid population decline, thanks to on-going trapping pressure, persecution, and habitat loss, the conversation website writes. 

Top image from Angelin Mei Lin Koh’s Facebook post

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sia foreign minister accuses S'pore foreign minister of 'hitting below the belt'

Both sides are free to speak freely.

March 13, 01:18 am

Scoot flight TR993 from Taipei to S'pore turned back due to technical issues

Scoot again.

March 13, 12:30 am

Thai eatery Tuk Tuk Cha's S'pore outlets are now halal certified

More dining options.

March 13, 12:22 am

Charles & Keith bazaar sale at Tai Seng from March 14 - 17, 2019, up to 70% off

Yay.

March 12, 11:35 pm

Yishun man who swung & kicked poodle has it taken away, thanks to concerned citizens

Hope the doggo gets a good new home.

March 12, 08:44 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close