Super many parakeets at sunset outside Ngee Ann Secondary show how beautiful S’pore can be

Singapore is better known for its skyscrapers than natural wonders.

Advertisement

But a post shared to Facebook page Nature Society (Singapore) on August 24 shows us another side of our country.

A flock of mostly red-breasted parakeets — a species of small parrots — was spotted in a tree outside Ngee Ann Secondary School during the evening sunset:

A good number of the birds were preening themselves on the branches.

Here’s what their silhouettes looked like from afar:

You can hear them in this video:

Advertisement

Here’s a gif of some birds settling down with the rest of the group, with a dab of pink skies in the background:



And most of them flew away together as the sky gradually got dark:

Advertisement

Near Threatened status

According to Singapore Birds Project (a local website by bird lovers), red-breasted parakeets are considered a “common introduced resident”.

Subspecies of it can largely be found in Indonesia, Southeast Asia, as well as South Asia.

Unfortunately, the bird currently stands at “Near Threatened” on the IUCN Red List, from its previous safe status of “Least Concern”.

This is due to suspected moderately rapid population decline, thanks to on-going trapping pressure, persecution, and habitat loss, the conversation website writes.

Advertisement

Top image from Angelin Mei Lin Koh’s Facebook post