Serangoon lady with heart condition supports husband with stage 4 cancer & 2 children by selling homemade cookies

A woman residing in Serangoon is suffering from a heart condition, which has made it difficult for her to find a job.

Her husband suffers from stage 4 cancer, a condition which he was diagnosed with two years ago.

And she has two school-going children.

Which sounds like quite the financial strain.

Baking cookies

The woman, Joanne, tries to offset some of that strain by baking cookies, an initiative she just started this week, and selling them off to interested parties from her Serangoon home.

Joanne’s situation and cookies have been highlighted by Cynthia Chew, on two separate Facebook posts on Sept. 2 and 7.

Here are the cookies which she learnt how to make through Heart Bakers @ North East programme.

They are currently taking pre-Christmas orders as well.

It’s S$12 per bottle, and if you order over 10 bottles, you can request for different flavours such as double chocolate chip, chocolate chip and hazelnut.

According to Chew though, the original flavour is still the best.

Integrity

Despite her circumstances and perhaps a heightened need for funds, Joanne refuses to compromise on the quality of her cookies.

Joanne doesn’t believe in cheaper ingredients even though we told her that her cost is high and she wouldn’t be able to make much per bottle. Nonetheless, she has integrity and she wants to make sure that she is feeding people with good snacks.

Overwhelming support

And that integrity has been met with overwhelming support, in terms of cookie orders and other avenues of help.

Chew told Mothership.sg that people have offered to send her groceries, provide cleaning, delivery and baking services.

One kind soul even offered to gift her an oven.

You can send Chew a message or email [email protected] to place your orders. It’s $12 per bottle. And it is self-collection from her place in Serangoon Avenue 4.

But be warned, there are currently over 600 orders, and that doesn’t even include the pre-Christmas orders yet.

To ensure that Joanne doesn’t overwork herself, Chew has made sure to limit Joanne’s cookie output to around 50 orders every week.

Great.

All images from Cynthia Chew’s Facebook

