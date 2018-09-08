fbpx

Back
﻿

Serangoon lady with heart condition supports husband with stage 4 cancer & 2 children by selling homemade cookies

That's tough.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 8, 2018 @ 09:07 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

A woman residing in Serangoon is suffering from a heart condition, which has made it difficult for her to find a job.

Her husband suffers from stage 4 cancer, a condition which he was diagnosed with two years ago.

And she has two school-going children.

Which sounds like quite the financial strain.

Baking cookies

The woman, Joanne, tries to offset some of that strain by baking cookies, an initiative she just started this week, and selling them off to interested parties from her Serangoon home.

Joanne’s situation and cookies have been highlighted by Cynthia Chew, on two separate Facebook posts on Sept. 2 and 7.

Here are the cookies which she learnt how to make through Heart Bakers @ North East programme.

Images from Cynthia Chew’s Facebook page

They are currently taking pre-Christmas orders as well.

It’s S$12 per bottle, and if you order over 10 bottles, you can request for different flavours such as double chocolate chip, chocolate chip and hazelnut.

According to Chew though, the original flavour is still the best.

Integrity

Despite her circumstances and perhaps a heightened need for funds, Joanne refuses to compromise on the quality of her cookies.

Joanne doesn’t believe in cheaper ingredients even though we told her that her cost is high and she wouldn’t be able to make much per bottle. Nonetheless, she has integrity and she wants to make sure that she is feeding people with good snacks.

Overwhelming support

And that integrity has been met with overwhelming support, in terms of cookie orders and other avenues of help.

Chew told Mothership.sg that people have offered to send her groceries, provide cleaning, delivery and baking services.

One kind soul even offered to gift her an oven.

You can send Chew a message or email [email protected] to place your orders. It’s $12 per bottle. And it is self-collection from her place in Serangoon Avenue 4.

But be warned, there are currently over 600 orders, and that doesn’t even include the pre-Christmas orders yet.

To ensure that Joanne doesn’t overwork herself, Chew has made sure to limit Joanne’s cookie output to around 50 orders every week.

Great.

All images from Cynthia Chew’s Facebook

Here’s an unrelated but equally inspiring story of two Heart Bakers @ Northeast programme participants:

2 best friends set up home bakery that sells cheap but high-quality cookies

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

How Boeing's 737 Max went from best-selling plane to grounded in more than 20 countries in 5 months

The Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines tragedies, both of which involved 737 Max 8 planes, claimed more than 300 lives.

March 14, 12:17 am

S'porean comedian Fakkah Fuzz drives to M'sia with N95 masks to help toxic fume victims

Kindness extends beyond borders.

March 13, 10:00 pm

6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in claw machines seized at Tuas warehouse

The total duty that should have been paid on these: S$512,400. And that isn't including GST.

March 13, 07:49 pm

M'sia Airlines will not be closed down: M'sian finance minister Lim Guan Eng

Lim blamed Najib for creating anxiety with his remarks instead.

March 13, 07:43 pm

Sambar deer runs & crashes into m'cyclist along empty Upper Thomson Road at night

Deer got up on all fours while motorcyclist stayed down.

March 13, 07:06 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close