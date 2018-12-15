Back
﻿

Video on Kampong Lorong Buangkok shows S’pore in rare positive light on SCMP

Seems the gotong royong spirit can melt even the hardest of hearts.

Matthias Ang | September 11, 12:46 pm

Events

Tales of Fearsome River Creatures

17 November 2018 - 30 December 2018, 10:00-17:00

80 Mandai Lake Road

Upsurge

Hong Kong’s premier English newspaper, the South China Morning Post (SCMP), is generally well-known for its unflattering coverage of Singapore.

And there are more than enough examples of this:

SCMP gloats S’pore has zero 3-Michelin-star restaurants when Hong Kong has 6

South China Morning Post writer: I haven’t been to S’pore since 1980s but I prefer Hong Kong

South China Morning Post called out for labelling S’pore ‘boring’ in altered headline

Hong Kong’s SCMP declares oBike’s closure as death of innovation in Singapore

S’poreans laugh at SCMP video about allegedly High SES S’porean doing crazy rich things

However, in their latest feature of Singapore in a video dated Monday, Sep. 10, it would seem that there is one aspect of Singapore that has actually moved them enough to demur from their usual acerbic perspective.

Or rather, one particular location.

Enter Lorong Buangkok

Lorong Buangkok is widely known as Singapore’s last kampong.

Netizens react to MP Intan Azura Mokhtar’s call to preserve S’pore’s last kampong

And while the land it sits on has been earmarked for redevelopment, it would appear that for now, this will occur only “several decades later”, according to Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee in October last year.

In the meantime, Lorong Buangkok has recently acquired something of a cult status as a living symbol of Singapore’s kampong past.

Bukit Timah had kampongs up until the 1980s

Capturing the eye of SCMP

SCMP put up a short video on this long-discussed-and-written-about location.

Opening with overhead drone footage of Lorong Buangkok, the video sets a tone of nostalgia with its melancholic music, introduction of the kampong’s current resident landlord, and statement about how kampongs were once “scattered through Singapore”.

This is the set up to the video’s subsequent channelling of the warm gotong royong spirit that permeates the kampong.

Landlord speaks about village harmony

According to the video, Sng Mui Hong, the kampong’s current landlord, has lived in Lorong Buangkok for 63 years.

She is the daughter of the original landlord, Sng Tow Koon, who purchased the land in 1956 and leased it out to Malay and Chinese families.

Bet you didn’t know that “compound” originated from the villages of S’pore’s past

Much of Sng’s dialogue in the video shows her discussing the communal harmony in the village.

Which, as it surprisingly turns out, is a rather recent phenomenon.

Sng mentions how “in the old days”, the kampong was actually divided into villages:

“If you live over there, you can’t come into my village. You can’t come over here. And I can’t go over there.”

Sng then adds that when she took over, she “opened it(the kampong) up” which was better as people could “have more friends to come in and walk around”.

The video then proceeds to review facts about the kampong — it has 25 families, with 13 of them being Malay and 12 of them being Chinese, and it also has a prayer room for the kampong’s Muslims.

Sentiments echoed by a resident

The video then reinforces Sng’s view with a cut to Malay resident Md Nassim, who talks about how “there’s a lot of interaction” between neighbours and that “there’s no race, religion or language barrier at all here”.

Nassim concludes that “that is one beauty of staying in the kampong”.

This is the build-up to the video’s climax where it cuts back to Sng talking about the low rent she charges the tenants in the kampong (US$4.70 to US$21.90 per month). Sng states that her reason for the low rent is because:

“…since I was small, we all looked out for each other, like family. I can speak Malay, so they’re just like my family. There aren’t that many differences between Chinese, Malays and Indians.”

Attachment to the kampong remains strong

The video concludes with Sng talking about her powerful attachment to the kampong because of how intimately intertwined her family’s lives are with the place.

“If you tell me to sell it, I can’t. Because I grew up here. When my father bought this land, I was three years old. My mother died here. And then when I was 12, my grandfather died here. So I can’t bear to part with this land. My father was 78 in 1996 when he died. So I have a lot of sentimental feelings here.”

It would appear that it’s warm enough to move even the most critical of Singapore’s cynics.

Top images from SCMP 

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean man caught smuggling 12 sedated puppies across checkpoint in car boot, 3 eventually died

Poor puppies.

December 13, 06:34 pm

Yishun seafood stall serves halal Lobster Maggi Goreng, White Bee Hoon, & Salted Egg Seafood Platter

Seafood galore for seafood lovers.

December 13, 05:55 pm

Video with adorable illustrations explains how inequality affects the way kids view themselves

The rich can acquire advantages outside of school the poor can't.

December 13, 05:48 pm

Japanese reporter gets caught hilariously exaggerating depth of snowfall

What a waist.

December 13, 04:16 pm

MOT explains why Seletar Airport-bound flights cannot amend their flight paths and enter solely from the south

It's because of regional winds.

December 13, 03:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2018 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close