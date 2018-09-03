SAF investigating man dressed as Special Forces Military Police Commando Major with airborne training

A man was recently spotted at a coffee shop in Hougang wearing the Singapore Armed Forces camouflage uniform with a host of badges and what appears to be a Major rank insignia.

Here he is, in his full glory.

Doubtful

Some Singaporeans have clearly expressed their doubts about the veracity of his rank, as well as his badges.

The Ministry of Defence has since released a statement stating that it is aware of the situation and looking into this incident.

Is it a big deal?

There were some who initially commented, when the photo first circulated, that this casual dressing up as a serviceman wasn’t a big deal.

It is a big deal

However, impersonating a SAF personnel is viewed as a very serious offence.

Here are some relevant laws:

Personation and excess of authority 30. (1) Every person subject to military law who without authority holds himself out to have a rank, status, appointment or assignment in the Singapore Armed Forces or who wears any military dress, insignia or badge whether of rank or otherwise which he is not authorised to wear shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction by a subordinate military court to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or any less punishment authorised by this Act. (2) Every person subject to military law who without authority does any act while holding himself out to have authority to do so shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction by a subordinate military court to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 2 years or any less punishment authorised by this Act.

As well as:

Wearing the dress of a serviceman 140. Whoever, not being a serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces or any visiting forces lawfully present in Singapore, wears any garb or carries any token resembling any garb or token used by such a serviceman, with the intention that it may be believed that he is such a serviceman, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend to $2,500, or with both.

Here’s the statement by Mindef.

“The Singapore Armed Forces is aware of the matter and investigations are on-going. Impersonation of SAF personnel is a serious offence and offenders will be liable for prosecution.”

