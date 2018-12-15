Back
E-biker doing everything right on the road like a responsible rider should

Good riding etiquette.

Belmont Lay | September 12, 11:54 am

Upsurge

Despite doing everything right while riding on Singapore’s roads, a motorist has picked on an electric power-assisted bicycle user and calling him out for not being safe enough.

This is the video uploaded to Facebook on Sept. 10:

The caption of the video, supposedly submitted by a K Quek, said:

Ebike With a Death Wish

“This guy got a death wish ah? Still want to ride on the road after all the new rulings in place?”

Things rider did right

However, as highlighted by the many comments in response to the video and its caption, the rider was doing every right while on the road.

For example:

• the electric power-assisted bicycle is registered with a license plate, as mandated by law
• the electric power-assisted bicycle is not allowed on foot paths, which is why it is on the road
• the rider was wearing a helmet, as mandated by law
• the rider was not travelling excessively fast
• the rider was keeping left and the onus is on drivers to maintain a safe 1.5 metres distance

E-bikes not allowed on footpaths

Beyond good riding etiquette, here are the official rules by the Land Transport Authority that needs to be adhered to for various riders, with regards to the paths they are allowed on:

Bicycles and electric power-assisted bicycles are allowed on cycling paths and public roads, but electric scooters are strictly not allowed on roads.

Over the years, cyclists and e-bikers have been under the spotlight for displaying poor riding etiquette.

But the nature of mobility has changed over the years in Singapore, with the advent of cheaply-available and relatively fast devices that allow people here to travel vast distances on a single battery charge.

Roads are, after all, a public good meant to be shared — despite it being financed by road tax payers.

