Pokémon-themed EZ-link cards featuring original 3 starter Pokémons now available for S$10

Best generation.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 9, 2018 @ 11:09 pm

Events

Upsurge

EZ-link has been known to feature cutesy themed EZ-link cards in the past.

Sanrio EZ-link cards for Chinese New Year & Valentine’s Day now available

Hello Kitty hustlers reselling EZ-Charms for profit on 7-Eleven Facebook post

Now they’ve gone old-school with their latest offering.

Tall grass too dangerous

Here is the Facebook post.

Here are the three cards.

Screenshots from Shopee

You can get it on the official EZ-link store on Shopee here.

Here are their prices.

And that is with no load value.

Unfortunately, Pikachu doesn’t seem to be one of the options yet.

As time of writing, the cards seem to be available, although some reported problems with trying to purchase it.

Image collated from EZ-Link’s Shopee page

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

