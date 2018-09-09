Pokémon-themed EZ-link cards featuring original 3 starter Pokémons now available for S$10

EZ-link has been known to feature cutesy themed EZ-link cards in the past.

Advertisement

Now they’ve gone old-school with their latest offering.

Tall grass too dangerous

Here is the Facebook post.

Here are the three cards.

You can get it on the official EZ-link store on Shopee here.

Here are their prices.

And that is with no load value.

Unfortunately, Pikachu doesn’t seem to be one of the options yet.

As time of writing, the cards seem to be available, although some reported problems with trying to purchase it.

Advertisement

Image collated from EZ-Link’s Shopee page