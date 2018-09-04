Motorcyclist in S’pore tries to sneak out of car park behind car, mistake, gets clotheslined by barrier
D'oh.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
No one likes to pay for parking, or even wait for that 2-3 seconds to leave the car park.
And when you see an opportunity to circumvent that, you might make a run for it.
Which is what this motorcyclist and his pillion rider tried.
Here’s how it went down in 3 acts.
The opportunity
You initially see a car exiting the car park.
And all seems fine and dandy.
The opportunist
But about a second or two into the video, a new challenger appeared.
And made a dash for it.
It looked like it was going to be close.
It wasn’t close
The rider actually executed the move quite skillfully, ducking his head to ensure a smooth exit.
The pillion rider was not as successful.
Here’s a gif of the hilarity.
Here’s the video, uploaded by Twitter user, Chryptonx.
Mcm Yal Ahhhh 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CKjBXdBR4p
— Àñ (@Chryptonx) September 3, 2018
2 camps
Based on the camera number, the incident seems to have happened at the Somerset/Grange Road car park.
Here it is.
And reactions to the scene were divided into two camps.
This one.
And this one.
Sweet.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.