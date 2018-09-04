fbpx

Back
﻿

Motorcyclist in S’pore tries to sneak out of car park behind car, mistake, gets clotheslined by barrier

D'oh.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 4, 2018 @ 08:07 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

No one likes to pay for parking, or even wait for that 2-3 seconds to leave the car park.

And when you see an opportunity to circumvent that, you might make a run for it.

Which is what this motorcyclist and his pillion rider tried.

Here’s how it went down in 3 acts.

The opportunity

You initially see a car exiting the car park.

And all seems fine and dandy.

The opportunist

But about a second or two into the video, a new challenger appeared.

And made a dash for it.

It looked like it was going to be close.

It wasn’t close

The rider actually executed the move quite skillfully, ducking his head to ensure a smooth exit.

The pillion rider was not as successful.

Here’s a gif of the hilarity.

Here’s the video, uploaded by Twitter user, Chryptonx.

2 camps

Based on the camera number, the incident seems to have happened at the Somerset/Grange Road car park.

Here it is.

Screenshot from SGcarmart

And reactions to the scene were divided into two camps.

This one.

And this one.

Sweet.

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mahathir talks about S'pore, China, Najib & stepping down as PM in wide-ranging SCMP interview

The video interview is 33 minutes.

March 9, 05:43 pm

S'pore police successfully finds 2 children & grandmother who went missing in Bukit Panjang

Thank you SPF.

March 9, 05:32 pm

S'pore Army Half Marathon & SAFRA S'pore Bay Run in 2019 cancelled

The safety time-out was implemented following the death of Aloysius Pang.

March 9, 03:56 pm

Kitaro & Led Zeppelin could not perform in 1970s S'pore as long hair not allowed

It was called Operation Snip Snip.

March 9, 03:12 pm

S'porean mum looking for 2 missing sons with grandmother, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Members of the public can contact her if they have any information. 

March 9, 02:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close