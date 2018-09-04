Motorcyclist in S’pore tries to sneak out of car park behind car, mistake, gets clotheslined by barrier

No one likes to pay for parking, or even wait for that 2-3 seconds to leave the car park.

And when you see an opportunity to circumvent that, you might make a run for it.

Which is what this motorcyclist and his pillion rider tried.

Here’s how it went down in 3 acts.

The opportunity

You initially see a car exiting the car park.

And all seems fine and dandy.

The opportunist

But about a second or two into the video, a new challenger appeared.

And made a dash for it.

It looked like it was going to be close.

It wasn’t close

The rider actually executed the move quite skillfully, ducking his head to ensure a smooth exit.

The pillion rider was not as successful.

Here’s a gif of the hilarity.

Here’s the video, uploaded by Twitter user, Chryptonx.

2 camps

Based on the camera number, the incident seems to have happened at the Somerset/Grange Road car park.

Here it is.

And reactions to the scene were divided into two camps.

This one.

And this one.

Sweet.