﻿

Chinese mobile game reimagines S’pore SAR-21 assault rifle as cute anime girl

This is your wife. Guard her with your life.

Sulaiman Daud | September 11, 11:18 pm

If you’ve served NS, you might remember your Sergeant telling you to take care of your SAR-21 rifle as if it was your wife.

It seems as though one mobile gaming company took this seriously.

New character based on SAR-21

On Sept. 11, the Facebook fanpage Girl’s Frontline HQ introduced a new character for their popular strategy mobile game.

Behold the SAR-21 rifle like you’ve never seen her before:

Screen shot from Girl’s Frontline HQ’s Facebook page.

Shy and logical

According to the character’s bio, the SAR-21 is a shy individual who doesn’t like to talk much.

She claims that she has a logic-driven personality and that she isn’t easily swayed by her emotions.

But she can usually come out on top in a fight.

Android gun girls

In case you’re wondering what the heck is going on, Girl’s Frontline is a strategy game developed by MICA Team, a Chinese gaming company.

Their premise is that there are a number of androids, each representing a real-life gun.

For example, the U.S. made Springfield Rifle is depicted as a green-eyed girl wearing a uniform reminiscent of the Union Army during the American Civil War.

Screen shot from GF.sunborngame.com.

And yes, they all look like cute anime girls for marketing reasons.

Singaporean Design

SAR-21’s outfit looks like a strange mix of school uniform and tactical vest.

It’s unclear if the company sought the permission of ST Kinetics (under ST Engineering) to feature one of their inventions.

The logo on the rifle looks somewhat similar to ST Kinetics, but in blue instead of red.

Pic adapted from Glassdoor.

In addition to her eponymous rifle, SAR-21 also has a couple of grenades clipped to her belt — something every SAF NSman would be familiar with.

On her left arm is a patch that does not correspond exactly to any Singaporean Army Unit.

However, it does feature five stars, a crescent, the colours of red and white, and a dagger that looks like the one used in the Commando badge.

Pic adapted from How Shuan Shi via Wikimedia Commons.

More Singaporean than a Merlion on the 9th of August.

Top image adapted from girlsfrontline.co.kr and r/girlsfrontline.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here. If you want to get in touch, please email [email protected]

