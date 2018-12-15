Chinese mobile game reimagines S’pore SAR-21 assault rifle as cute anime girl

If you’ve served NS, you might remember your Sergeant telling you to take care of your SAR-21 rifle as if it was your wife.



Advertisement

It seems as though one mobile gaming company took this seriously.

New character based on SAR-21

On Sept. 11, the Facebook fanpage Girl’s Frontline HQ introduced a new character for their popular strategy mobile game.

Behold the SAR-21 rifle like you’ve never seen her before:

Shy and logical

According to the character’s bio, the SAR-21 is a shy individual who doesn’t like to talk much.

She claims that she has a logic-driven personality and that she isn’t easily swayed by her emotions.

But she can usually come out on top in a fight.



Advertisement

Android gun girls

In case you’re wondering what the heck is going on, Girl’s Frontline is a strategy game developed by MICA Team, a Chinese gaming company.

Their premise is that there are a number of androids, each representing a real-life gun.

For example, the U.S. made Springfield Rifle is depicted as a green-eyed girl wearing a uniform reminiscent of the Union Army during the American Civil War.

And yes, they all look like cute anime girls for marketing reasons.



Singaporean Design

SAR-21’s outfit looks like a strange mix of school uniform and tactical vest.

It’s unclear if the company sought the permission of ST Kinetics (under ST Engineering) to feature one of their inventions.

The logo on the rifle looks somewhat similar to ST Kinetics, but in blue instead of red.

In addition to her eponymous rifle, SAR-21 also has a couple of grenades clipped to her belt — something every SAF NSman would be familiar with.

On her left arm is a patch that does not correspond exactly to any Singaporean Army Unit.

Advertisement

However, it does feature five stars, a crescent, the colours of red and white, and a dagger that looks like the one used in the Commando badge.

More Singaporean than a Merlion on the 9th of August.

Top image adapted from girlsfrontline.co.kr and r/girlsfrontline.