Mercedes driver drifts into truck’s lane on S’pore expressway, causes accident & traffic jam

It takes just a moment for an accident to occur, especially if bigger vehicles are around.

This video shared by the ROADS.sg Facebook group on Sept. 5 demonstrates this.

You can see it below:

Credited to another Facebook group, SG Road Vigilante, the video was supposedly taken on Sept. 4, along the BKE towards Woodlands.

It was taken from the front dashboard camera of a truck.

Video shows car drifting into truck’s lane

In the middle of the video, you can see a black Mercedes slowly beginning to drift into the truck’s lane from the left.

Due to the truck driver’s blind spot because of his larger vehicle, it’s possible that he did not spot the Mercedes in time.

The Mercedes then drifts into the truck’s lane entirely, leading to a collision.

The Mercedes then spins out of control, going into the lane to the right of the truck. The truck itself comes to a stop.

Facebook users blamed Mercedes driver

Facebook commenters unanimously placed the blame on the Mercedes driver.

Whatever the case, the accident left both vehicles damaged, according to stills from the first part of the video:

The post also claimed that the accident led to a traffic jam, which could have resulted in this tweet from LTA Traffic News on Sept. 4:

Accident on BKE (towards Woodlands) before Woodlands Ave 3 Exit. Avoid lanes 1 and 2 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) September 4, 2018

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was injured as a result of the accident, but it’s a reminder for all drivers not to filter into a larger vehicle’s lane while in their blind spots.

