fbpx

Back
﻿

Mercedes driver drifts into truck’s lane on S’pore expressway, causes accident & traffic jam

Be wary when driving around larger vehicles.

Sulaiman Daud | September 5, 2018 @ 11:48 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

It takes just a moment for an accident to occur, especially if bigger vehicles are around.

This video shared by the ROADS.sg Facebook group on Sept. 5 demonstrates this.

You can see it below:

Credited to another Facebook group, SG Road Vigilante, the video was supposedly taken on Sept. 4, along the BKE towards Woodlands.

It was taken from the front dashboard camera of a truck.

Video shows car drifting into truck’s lane

In the middle of the video, you can see a black Mercedes slowly beginning to drift into the truck’s lane from the left.

Gif adapted from ROADS.sg video.

Due to the truck driver’s blind spot because of his larger vehicle, it’s possible that he did not spot the Mercedes in time.

The Mercedes then drifts into the truck’s lane entirely, leading to a collision.

Gif adapted from ROADS.sg video.

The Mercedes then spins out of control, going into the lane to the right of the truck. The truck itself comes to a stop.

Facebook users blamed Mercedes driver

Facebook commenters unanimously placed the blame on the Mercedes driver.

Screen shot from ROADS.sg Facebook page.
Screen shot from ROADS.sg’s Facebook page.
Screen shot from ROADS.sg’s Facebook page.

Whatever the case, the accident left both vehicles damaged, according to stills from the first part of the video:

Screen shot from ROADS.sg video.
Screen shot from ROADS.sg video.

The post also claimed that the accident led to a traffic jam, which could have resulted in this tweet from LTA Traffic News on Sept. 4:

It’s not immediately clear if anyone was injured as a result of the accident, but it’s a reminder for all drivers not to filter into a larger vehicle’s lane while in their blind spots.

Top image adapted from ROADS.sg’s video.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Tan Chuan-Jin probably gave the most accurate slaying of streaming sacred cow analogy

Tan said, "while every cow is a good cow, no cow is perfect".

March 10, 11:12 pm

Grab's new cancellation policy to be rolled out on Mar. 25 instead of tomorrow

Two extra weeks to adjust.

March 10, 07:49 pm

Wildly popular Taiwanese mayor Han Kuo-yu visited S'pore & people here excited to meet him

The Taiwanese really like him.

March 10, 07:36 pm

Creative CEO personally comes down to IT Show to help customers with his products

That's amazing.

March 10, 03:52 pm

Comfort Delgro looking for passenger who alighted from taxi at ECP after driver blacks out

The driver had blacked out, causing him to lose control of the cab.

March 10, 03:08 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close