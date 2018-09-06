Man twerking aggressively at S’pore petrol station is how everyone should pump petrol

Twerking is not a millennial thing.

Proof: A man who doesn’t look anywhere near being a millennial, and driving a seven-seater, was seen twerking on his car.

At the petrol station.

In full view of the public.

More petrol, please

But first: You have to admire people’s dedication in getting the most amount of petrol into the car.

Here’s an example of an incident in Malaysia.

But even then, that doesn’t match the intensity or clarity of vision this man displayed while pumping petrol.

Great technique

Here’s the post by Facebook group District Singapore.

The post was uploaded on Sept. 5, 2018.

Although it is unclear when exactly this took place, the man appears to be rocking the car in an attempt to get more petrol in.

Here are some gifs of his technique.

Work it.

Image a collage from District Singapore