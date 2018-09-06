fbpx

Back
﻿

Man twerking aggressively at S’pore petrol station is how everyone should pump petrol

Worth it.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 6, 2018 @ 09:52 am

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Twerking is not a millennial thing.

Proof: A man who doesn’t look anywhere near being a millennial, and driving a seven-seater, was seen twerking on his car.

At the petrol station.

In full view of the public.

More petrol, please

But first: You have to admire people’s dedication in getting the most amount of petrol into the car.

Here’s an example of an incident in Malaysia.

But even then, that doesn’t match the intensity or clarity of vision this man displayed while pumping petrol.

Great technique

Here’s the post by Facebook group District Singapore.

The post was uploaded on Sept. 5, 2018.

Although it is unclear when exactly this took place, the man appears to be rocking the car in an attempt to get more petrol in.

Here are some gifs of his technique.

Work it.

Image a collage from District Singapore

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

McDonald's S'pore replaces classic Coke with less sugar version, sparks calls to get old version back

Soda pressing.

March 11, 11:22 pm

People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung's new hole-punch camera

Holey moley.

March 11, 10:35 pm

S'pore guy discriminated for being 'fat', threatened with police & lawsuit by perpetrator in Popular bookstore

Police very busy these days.

March 11, 09:53 pm

M'sia medical student allegedly made sexist comments about M'sian actress who died in car crash

He supposedly said that women need men to drive them because they are bad drivers.

March 11, 09:18 pm

Up to 70% off One Piece & other anime figurines at Takashimaya from March 12-26, 2019

Someone ate the cheap cheap fruit.

March 11, 08:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close