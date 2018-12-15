S’pore woman finds maggots in Kangaroo Brand rice bought from Isetan Westgate

Previously, on food misadventures.

This time, maggots — dead and alive — were discovered in a packet of Kangaroo Brand low-GI (glycaemic index) rice bought from Isetan Westgate.

According to a Facebook post on Sep. 10 by one Eden Choo, his mother found maggots crawling amongst the grains. Dead ones were spotted as well.

The packet of rice was bought on Sep. 7.

Wriggling maggots and a rotten smell

Choo noted that the discovery was made while his mother was “preparing rice for cooking”.

Gif from video by Eden Choo

Choo added that the rice had a rotting smell upon further inspection.

Maggots found in other packets as well

Following the discovery, Choo returned with his mother to Isetan Westgate to have the packet exchanged, only to find other packets contained maggots as well.

As the expiry date listed on the affected packets was February 2020, Choo claimed that “this might be a common occurrence for this particular batch of rice”.

According to Choo, he then went to an NTUC Fairprice outlet near his house with his mother to check if other packets had similar issues.

Both of them did not find maggots in the packets sold at NTUC Fairprice. Additionally, the expiry date of the rice packets was July 2020.

Choo concluded his post by expressing his disgust:

“It is amazing how the Feb 2020 batch stayed on the shelves in the Isetan outlet at Westgate, yet NTUC is selling the July 2020 batch that looks decent to me. Obviously somewhere something went wrong, and I am throughly disgusted by this whole experience, so much so that I have felt like puking since late afternoon thinking about it.”

Mothership has reached out to Isetan Westgate for a response and will update the article accordingly once they reply.

Top images from Eden Choo’s Facebook